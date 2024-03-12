Scream 7 Bringing Back Neve Campbell, Original Writer Directing

Scream 7 will see some familiar faces in the horror franchise return, with Neve Campbell reprising her role as Sidney Prescott and original creator Kevin Williamson directing the film. Scream V released last year and brought a jolt of electricity and excitement back to the franchise, even though it was lacking one of its original stars in Neve Campbell. Scream 7 started to lose some of its star power after the firing of Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega's exit, and director Christopher Landon stepping down. Those problems appear to be rectified, however, with the heralded returns of Campbell and Williamson in the untitled Scream 7.

Neve Campbell officially announced her return for Scream 7 in an Instagram post. "Hi All. I'm so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!" Campbell wrote. "It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I'm very happy and proud to say I've been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn't be more thrilled!!! Well actually I could. While I've been so incredibly lucky to make these films with both the master of horror Wes Craven and the wonderfully talented Matt and Tyler team, I've dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it's happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! This was his baby and it's his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world. Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years. To the amazing Scream fans, I hope you are as excited as I am. See you on set @kevwilliamson"

Guy Busick (Scream, 2022 and Scream VI) is taking over the screenwriting reins as James Vanderbilt is on location directing Nuremberg. Vanderbilt will continue to produce alongside his Project X Entertainment partners William Sherak and Paul Neinstein (Scream, 2022 and Scream VI).

Christopher Landon comments on stepping down from Scream 7

After the firing of Melissa Barrera, director Christopher Landon stepped down from the helm of Scream 7, releasing a statement thereafter.

"I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it's time to move on," Landon wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes' legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow."

When the news of Barrera's firing was announced, Landon posted the following: "This is my statement: Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make," Landon wrote in a now-deleted post on social media along with a broken heart emoji.