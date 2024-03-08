Scream Star Believes Seventh Film Will Happen, "They'll Make It"

Scream fans have only been given disappointing updates about Scream 7 in recent months, and while there's no official word on when the project will move forward, star of 2022's Scream and Scream VI Mason Gooding is confident the project will come together at some point. Despite the various creative challenges the project has faced, Gooding expressed how there's money to be made by bringing a seventh entry to life, so it's only a matter of time before the project moves forward. As it currently stands, there are no confirmed stars for the next entry and there is no announced director.

"If it could make money, I guarantee you, they'll make it," Gooding shared with Variety. "It's one of those things where you wait to hear from the people that make the big decisions."

The first shakeup for the franchise was the announcement that Scream and Scream VI directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin wouldn't be returning for the next entry, though it was announced that Happy Death Day and Freaky director Christopher Landon would helm the project.

The real worries among fans started late last year, when Melissa Barrera was fired from the project in response to comments she made during the Israel-Hamas war. Following Barrera's exit, it was announced that Jenna Ortega wouldn't be returning for the sequel, which was reportedly due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday Season 2 as opposed to having any connection to Barrera's exit. Last December, Landon announced that he was no longer involved with Scream 7.

Some would argue that creative troubles go back further than Scream 7, as 2022's Scream marked the first entry not to be directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. Longtime star Neve Campbell stepped out of Scream VI in response to disputes about her salary for the project. Campbell herself has expressed she would possibly be open to coming back to the franchise.

"It's all about keeping up with what feels like is the best movie for the fans," Gooding expressed. "Scream doesn't exist without the people who enjoy is as much as they ... If people want it, they will certainly try their best to see it happen."

He added, "The fact that we got to stay a family beyond the work is the most important thing to me. It never felt like we lost that."

