Shout! Factory TV Celebrating 31 Nights of Horror Throughout October

When October rolls around, one of the biggest challenges horror fans face is picking the perfect movie to watch to help get them into the spirit of the season, as a number of streaming platforms inundate us with dozens of choices, though Shout! Factory TV hopes to make things a little easier for fans by streaming films from their impressive library of genre classics each night at 10 p.m. ET, beginning on October 1st. During this "31 Nights of Horror" event, each Monday will feature a horror-themed episode of Mystery Science Theater 3000, while Saturday nights throughout the month will double up on terror with back-to-back horror movies.

The full streaming schedule is as follows:

October 1st - Nosferatu the Vampyre

October 2nd - Body Bags

October 3rd - Deadly Double Feature: Mermaid: Lake of the Dead / Night Tide

October 4th - Cannibal Girls

October 5th - MSTie Monday: Mystery Science Theater 3000: Hobgoblins

October 6th - The House That Dripped Blood

October 7th - Werewolves on Wheels

October 8th - Shakma

October 9th - How to Make a Monster

October 10th - Deadly Double Feature: Witchboard / Witchery

October 11th - The Beast Must Die

October 12th - MSTie Monday: Mystery Science Theater 3000: Night of the Blood Beast

October 13th - Q: The Winged Serpent

October 14th - Saturday the 14th

October 15th - Chopping Mall

October 16th - The Howling III: The Marsupials

October 17th - Deadly Double Feature: Bad Moon/ The Howling: New Moon Rising

October 18th - Nightbreed: Director’s Cut

October 19th - MSTie Monday: Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Touch of Satan

October 20th - Jackals

October 21st - Itsy Bitsy

October 22nd - Bloodsucking Bastards

October 23rd - The Exorcist III

October 24th - Deadly Double Feature: Sleepaway Camp / The Final Terror

October 25th - Horror Hospital

October 26th - MSTie Monday: Mystery Science Theater 3000: Werewolf

October 27th - Class of 1984

October 28th - The Monster Club

October 29th - Asylum

October 30th - ??? STAY TUNED

October 31st - Deadly Double Feature: Ghosthouse / The Evil

Per press release, "This October, Shout! Factory TV and Scream Factory proudly present 31 Nights of Horror. Fans can tune in each evening throughout the entire month for a macabre movie that’s sure to satisfy cravings for all things creepy. Each night of the stream will feature a genre favorite such as Witchboard, Bad Moon, Sleepaway Camp, The Exorcist III, Clive Barker’s Nightbreed: Director’s Cut, and many more."

"Viewers will also be treated to a deadly double feature every Saturday in October for twice the terror. And since no skeleton is complete without a funny bone, 31 Nights of Horror will feature a distinctively eerie episode of Mystery Science Theater 3000 for every MSTie Monday, including episodes MST3K: Night of the Blood Beast, MST3K: Werewolf, and MST3K: The Touch of Satan. Fans should also stay tuned for an upcoming announcement of a special presentation on Saturday, October 30th.

"Stream and scream live every evening this October, as 31 Nights of Horror begins Thursday, October 1st at 10 p.m. ET and continues at the same time nightly through October 31st. The livestream can be viewed on ShoutFactoryTV.com; Shout! Factory TV’s Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and the following digital streaming platforms: Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, Comcast Xfinity, Xumo, Vizio, Redbox, IMDb TV, and STIRR."

Shout! Factory TV's 31 Nights of Horror kicks off on October 1st.

