Thirteen Ghosts Remake Getting Collector's Edition Blu-ray From Scream Factory

When word comes out that a beloved horror movie will be getting a remake, fans have a tendency to decry whatever that new remake will attempt to offer, though a number of horror remakes have a lot to offer fans and earn themselves acclaim. One horror movie remake that has earned a passionate following over the years is the 2001 Thirteen Ghosts, a remake of the 1960 William Castle film. While both films offer a similar narrative, the updated version is far gorier than its predecessor, thanks to advancements in special effects over the decades. To honor the 2001 remake, Scream Factory is delivering a Collector's Edition Blu-ray, which will be hitting shelves on July 28th.

The film is described, "What a house! It's all steel and glass and elegance – and it all belongs to Arthur Kriticos and his family as an unexpected inheritance. You could say it's their dream home. Especially if the dreams are nightmares. Awesome ectoplasmic specters populate Thirteen Ghosts, an effects-rampant remake of the 1960 William Castle haunted-house film from producers Gilbert Adler, Joel Silver, and Robert Zemeckis, who conjured up the equally terrorific House On Haunted Hill (1999). Tony Shalhoub leads a cast that includes Embeth Davidtz, Matthew Lillard, Shannon Elizabeth, Rah Digga, and F. Murray Abraham. The house itself is a design marvel and a mysterious puzzle-cube whose eerie corridors, sliding walls, spinning floors, and phantasmic fiends may allow no escape."

The Blu-ray will include the following special features:

NEW Audio Commentary With Director Steve Beck

Audio Commentary With Director Steve Beck

Haunted In Canada – An Interview With Actress Shannon Elizabeth

The Voice Of Reason – An Interview With Actor Matthew Harrison

Sophomore Spookshow – An Interview With Producer Gilbert Adler

The Juggernaut Speaks – An Interview With Actor John DeSantis

The Hammer Speaks – An Interview With Actor Herbert Duncanson

Ghost Files: A Haunted Houseful Of Poltergeist Profiles

Original Electronic Press Kit Featuring Interviews With The Cast And Crew And Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Audio Commentary With Director Steve Beck, Production Designer Sean Hargreaves And Special Makeup Effects Artist Howard Berger

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

(Photo: Scream Factory)

The new Collector's Edition Blu-ray of Thirteen Ghosts is available now for pre-order before it hits shelves on July 28th.

