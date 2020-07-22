Tales From the Darkside: The Movie Blu-ray to Include Feature-Length Documentary

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Filmmaker George Romero partnered with horror writer Stephen King to deliver audiences the anthology film Creepshow in 1982, a formula that proved so effective that Romero took to the small screen to develop the anthology TV series Tales from the Darkside. The pilot debuted in 1983 and became an official series in 1984, running for four seasons and concluding in 1988. Romero's storytelling sensibilities in an anthology format proved cyclical, as Tales from the Darkside was ultimately adapted as an anthology for the big screen, which hit theaters in 1990. Tales from the Darkside: The Movie is headed to Collector's Edition Blu-ray from Scream Factory and will include a feature-length documentary chronicling the film's development, which hits shelves on August 25th.

The film is described, "Brace yourself for some KILLER stories. From the clever and creepy minds of Stephen King (Pet Sematary), Michael McDowell (Beetlejuice), George A. Romero (Dawn Of The Dead), and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (creator of Sherlock Holmes), comes an all-star anthology of horror. To keep from being eaten by a modern-day witch (Deborah Harry, Videodrome), a young paperboy weaves three twisted stories to distract her. In 'Lot 249,' a vengeful college student (Steve Buscemi, Fargo) resuscitates an evil mummy to teach unsuspecting student bodies (Julianne Moore, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Christian Slater, Mr. Robot) a lesson in terror. Then, 'Cat From Hell' is a furry black feline who cannot be killed ... he may have nine lives, but those who cross his path are not so lucky. Finally, in 'Lover's Vow,' a stone gargoyle comes to life ... to commit murder. In this classic cult favorite, fear comes in threes."

The new Blu-ray will include the following special features:

NEW Audio Commentary With Co-Producer David R. Kappes

Tales Behind The Darkside: The Making Of Four Ghoulish Fables – A Six-Chapter, Feature-Length Documentary Featuring Director John Harrison, Producer Mitchell Galin, Director Of Photography Robert Draper, Production Designer Ruth Ammon, Special Make-Up & Creature Effects Artists Robert Kurtzman, Greg Nicotero, And Howard Berger, Creature Performer Michael Deak, Actors James Remar And Rae Dawn Chong And Editor Harry B. Miller Audio Commentary With Director John Harrison And Co-Screenwriter George A. Romero

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Stills Gallery

Behind-The-Scenes Gallery

Behind-The-Scenes Footage Compilation

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie hits Collector's Edition Blu-ray on August 25th.

