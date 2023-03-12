Scream VI: All the Easter Eggs and Cameos in the Subway Scene

Paramount has finally unleashed Scream VI into theaters, and it's already doing some massive numbers at the box office. The sixth installment in the Scream franchise gives us a new lead with Jenna Ortega taking over the franchise as Neve Campbell has seemingly called it quits. Scream VI is being received fairly well by critics and fans alike, with some calling it better than any sequel that came before it. Now that the film is in theaters, the people behind the movie are giving away some juicy details. In the film, it's around Halloween time in New York City, and New Yorkers are no joke when it comes to the holiday, so the directors took that quite seriously. During a new interview with Variety, Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett revealed all of the Easter eggs and cameos they had in the film.

You can check out a full list of Easter Eggs from Scream VI below:

The Last House on the Left (1972)– Sadie



Deadly Blessing



A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)– Freddy Krueger



Deadly Friend– Samantha Pringle



Shocker– Horace Pinker and Allison Clemson



The People Under the Stairs– Daddy and a child



Vampire in Brooklyn– Preacher Pauly and Detective Rita Veder



And some of the non horror costumes and cameos:

Jennifer Lopez

Gloria Steinem

David Bowie

Julia Fox

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Andy Warhol

Klaus Nomi

Angela Davis

Orville Peck

Spike Lee

Scream VI co-director Bettinelli-Olpin dressed as Kurt Cobain

Scream VI co-director Gillett with a fake butcher knife in his head

Scream VI producer William Sherak's daughter, Eloise

The new Scream will see the return of the fifth movie's newcomers Ortega (Tara), Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), and Mason Gooding (Chad) as well as Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere (Kirby) and first-timers Dermot Mulroney and Tony Revolori. The film will also feature longtime franchise star Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Sadly, Campbell won't be returning to the Scream franchise for the first time since it began in 1996. It's been reported that Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to a pay disagreement. In August, Campbell spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about the discrepancy in pay equality.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," Campbell told the magazine. "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued." She added, "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

Does Scream VI Have a Time Jump?

Barrera recently spoke to the 20 Questions On Deadline podcast (via ScreenRant) and revealed when the sixth movie takes place.

"No, it's not [a big time jump] at all. It's almost directly after the last one. Basically, the amount of time that has passed between one movie and the other is the amount of time that has passed in Scream time," Barrera explained. The new movie is also leaving Woodsboro and heading to New York, which Barrera recently called a "more mortifying" setting.

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10th!

What do you think about all of the cameos in Scream VI? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!