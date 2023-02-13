Scream VI Character Posters Are Throwbacks

Paramount Pictures has released a veritable barrage of character posters for Scream VI, the next installment in the long-running slasher franchise starring Courteney Cox. The posters feel like a throwback to the early days of the franchise, with characters wielding giant knives with Ghostface reflected in them. The film, which hails from Ready Or Not and Scream directors Radio Silence, is the first in the franchise not to include Neve Campbell, who bowed out prior to the start of production, reportedly due to a pay dispute. That leaves just Cox from the original film left, after David Arquette was written out in the previous installment. The film takes Ghostface to Manhattan, where the masked killer will slash their way through the Big Apple...but isn't averse to using some other weapons, too, as the initial trailer revealed.

A scene heavily featured in that trailer featured Ghostface chasing down young victims in a bodega. There, the owner pulls a gun, which the killer manages to get away from him. After shooting the owner, Ghostface stalks the store with his shotgun in hand.

The new Scream is set to see the return of the fifth movie's newcomers Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad), and Jenna Ortega (Tara) as well as Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere (Kirby) and first-timers Dermot Mulroney and Tony Revolori.

Barrera recently spoke to the 20 Questions On Deadline podcast (via ScreenRant) and revealed when the sixth movie takes place.

"No, it's not [a big time jump] at all. It's almost directly after the last one. Basically, the amount of time that has passed between one movie and the other is the amount of time that has passed in Scream time," Barrera explained. The new movie is also leaving Woodsboro and heading to New York, which Barrera recently called a "more mortifying" setting.

Here's the film's official synopsis:

Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ("Sam Carpenter"), Jasmin Savoy Brown ("Mindy Meeks-Martin"), Mason Gooding ("Chad Meeks-Martin"), Jenna Ortega ("Tara Carpenter"), Hayden Panettiere ("Kirby Reed") and Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

Scream VI will be in theaters on March 10.

You can check out all 13 of the character posters below, via Bloody Disgusting.