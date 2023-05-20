Seann William Scott Would Love a Sequel to 2003's The Rundown

Sean William Scott is currently promoting his new film, The Wrath of Becky, which hits theaters next week. In honor of the upcoming film, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian had a chat with Scott and they discussed some of his biggest roles. Not only did Scott reveal he has an idea for another American Pie film, but he also shared that he would do a Role Models sequel "in a heartbeat." During the interview, the 2003 action/comedy The Rundown also came up. Scott starred in the film alongside Dwayne Johnson, Christopher Walken, and Rosario Dawson. Scott talked about how the movie holds up and addressed the rumored sequel that was first discussed back in 2009. However, at the time, director Peter Berg said the follow-up wouldn't include Scott's Travis.

"Oh, that's sweet, dude," Scott said when Killian said he wouldn't want to see a sequel to The Rundown without Scott. "Oh my God, for sure," Scott added when asked if he'd play Travis again. "That's one of my favorite movies that I got to make ... It's crazy that movie holds up. The action, all of it, the tone ... you watch those types, or any movie from back then, they feel dated and it's like, that's a credit to Peter Berg and Dwayne ... Yeah, 100%. I don't think they would call for me, you know? But if they did, I mean, dude, I would be there like Water Boy."

"It was a great experience for me," Scott added. "Peter Berg, just brilliant. Like, he would come up with ideas and stuff and so much of the stuff that I really love about that character, or things that he would think up and he was just incredible. So, yeah. Yeah, I appreciate it."

What Is The Wrath of Becky?

Quiver Distribution's action/thriller/horror film The Wrath of Becky will be released exclusively in theaters on May 26th. The upcoming movie is a sequel to the 2020 film Becky, which was released theatrically during the height of the pandemic. You can read a description of the film here: "Three years after escaping a violent attack on her family by four Neo-Nazis, Becky (Lulu Wilson), now 16, and her dog Diego live with a kind elderly woman named Elena Connor (Denise Burse) as they try to rebuild their lives."

