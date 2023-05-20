Role Models: Seann William Scott Would Do Sequel "In a Heartbeat"

Seann William Scott is known for an array of films ranging from American Pie and Road Trip to Role Models and Goon, and there are some roles the actor would love to play again. This week, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian had the chance to chat with Scott about his new movie, The Wrath of Becky, and some of his biggest movies came up during the interview. Scott talked about his idea for a fifth American Pie movie, and Steve Stifler is not the only role he is interested in playing again. Back in 2008, Scott starred in David Wain's Role Models alongside Paul Rudd, and he told Killian he'd make a sequel to the comedy "in a heartbeat."

"Oh, you mean doing a sequel to Role Models? I would do that in a heartbeat, to work with those guys again," Scott shared. "And I don't really know what the hell I'm talking about. I said that in 2017, I'm sure it was just because it seemed like for a while that they weren't making as many comedies at that time, but they are now and they're making, like, romantic comedies are coming back. I'm about to do an R-rated romantic comedy this, well, in like a month and a half. That's very Judd Apatow vibes mixed with a little bit of Jerry Maguire. It's hilarious and it's kind of a throwback to those movies that we like. I feel like comedies are kind of coming back."

Seann William Scott on American Pie 5:

"I don't know, I just love the character so much," Scott told ComicBook.com when asked if there will be a follow-up to 2012's American Reunion. "We have to have a great idea, and especially these days, it has to be awesome. You know, comedy is tough, and they have always been tough, but you know, comedies have really changed. But I think, honestly, we have been talking about an idea. I had one and I still have one that we've literally just recently started talking about."

Scott continued, "It would be so much fun to see, I think, fun, but also really fascinating to see a guy like Stifler in his mid-forties today trying to figure things out. A guy who hasn't really changed that much, but the world has changed, you know, what would his life be like? ... Is there a fun end to a story?" Scott concluded, "I don't know if it'll ever happen."

What Is The Wrath of Becky?

Quiver Distribution's action/thriller/horror film The Wrath of Becky will be released exclusively in theaters on May 26th.

The upcoming movie is a sequel to the 2020 film Becky, which was released theatrically during the height of the pandemic. You can read a description of the film here: "Three years after escaping a violent attack on her family by four Neo-Nazis, Becky (Lulu Wilson), now 16, and her dog Diego live with a kind elderly woman named Elena Connor (Denise Burse) as they try to rebuild their lives."

