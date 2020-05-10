Sebastian Stan Channels Classic Winter Soldier Look With New Mask

✖

Sebastian Stan is rocking a classic Winter Soldier look with his new quarantine mask. The Marvel star posted a picture of the new accessory to Instagram. His caption points out that this whole setup feels oddly familiar because of his role in the second Captain America movie. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Stan has been very critical of those not taking the necessary precautions to keep themselves and others safe. He has also been willing to speak to a number of outlets about what’s coming up for him. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to be filming right now, but the situation around the globe put all that to a halt. It looks like they might still be able to finish filming before the summer is over, but it will be a lot tighter than previously expected.

The Winter Soldier was also in the news this week as Marvel artist Rodney Fuentebella showed off an alternate look for the character in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The Wakandans basically nursed Bucky Barnes back to health and they took to calling him the White Wolf. Well, then it would probably make sense for the soldier to be rocking some Wakandan inspiration in his battle gear? Both from a practical aspect and to signal turning over a new leaf. Fuentebella explained it, “Here is a version I did of Bucky for Avengers: Infinity War. Wanted to go for a more Wakandan warrior look. Take care everyone @marvel #mcu #marvel #avengers #bucky #wintersoldier #conceptart #art @rodneyimages”

More good news would come this week as it was revealed that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could begin production again in the Czech Republic. The country cleared production to resume with some precautionary measures in place. New hygienic standards, testing actors for the virus every 14 days, and maintaining sanitation stations are all on the docket for the company’s productions when things get back underway. Before you can even get on a plane to film, actors and crew members will have to present a negative test. Within 72 hours, there will be a second test administered and remain quarantined until everything comes back clear.

