The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Can Resume Production

Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier can resume production by Czech Republic standards. The Disney+ series closed up shop in March as the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to become a major concern around the world and the new episodes were being shot in Prague. Now, the Czech Republic has cleared productions to resume their work with new rules in place which take precautionary measures. These rules include new hygienic standards, testing of actors for coronavirus infection every 14 days during production, and maintaining sanitation standards both on location and in studios.

In the case of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, foreign actors and crew members will have to present a negative test result before departing their home country in order to be allowed into the Czech Republic. Within 72 hours of arrival, foreigners will be given a second test and remain quarantined until the result of the test is shown as negative.

"In this way they can avoid the 14-day quarantine [which applies to other foreign visitors] which would severely impact film budgets," said Czech film commissioner Pavlina Zipkova (via THR).

While many other businesses which are getting back to work will require facemasks for employees, film productions will be exempt from this in the case of on-screen talent. The productions will also be allowed to gather more people in one place than the government restrictions otherwise allow. The Czech Film Commission has released their entire roster of guidelines and regulations.

Prague was one o the first territories to reopen following the shutdown prompted by the pandemic and is eager to get back into the movie and TV business. However, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's production remains at the mercy of Disney's decision to send its crew back to work or hold them until it decides the health and safety measures are sufficient to keep everyone safe. On a recent investor call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said there are "no projections" on when exactly Marvel movies and TV shows will get back into production.

Still, some borders remain closed as a means to stop the spread of the virus, so this will also impact how and when production on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier resumes. The series was originally slated to arrive on Disney+ in August.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

