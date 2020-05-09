Avengers: Infinity War Concept Art Gives Bucky Wakandan Armor as White Wolf

✖

Even years after the films have been released we're still discovering new materials that were developed for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The films spent years in development and had an extended time frame for production compared to most blockbusters which no doubt contributes to these extra materials. The latest of these comes from concept artist Rodney Fuentebella, who previously revealed alternate versions of the time travel devices from Endgame and high-tech versions of Red Skull on Vormir. Fuentebella's latest reveal is of an alternate design for Bucky Barnes in Infinity War where instead of just a new Wakandan arm, the "White Wolf" is clad complete in Wakandan warrior armor! Check it out below.

After Black Panther gave Bucky that very specific nickname in Infinity War, it seemed like the character might have a future beyond "The Winter Soldier." It still remains to be seen if that's true since the character had only a few minutes of screentime in Avengers: Endgame, but the title of his new Disney+ TV series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, seems to at least imply that he might still be going by that moniker. Or will he?

Sebastian Stan himself previously posted a set photo from the upcoming series featuring a piece of graffiti that simply read "white wolf." It's unclear if this graffiti was actually from the set of the series, but that seems incredibly likely. Perhaps Stan's character is going by this name as his new heroic identity considering the baggage that came with the moniker "The Winter Soldier," and it would help that the new Captain America isn't formally palling around with a mythical spy hunter.

Another possible explanation for why "White Wolf" graffiti would appear on the set can be attributed to another set photo that made its way online earlier today. Photos have been released unofficially that allude to the inclusion of the villain occupied country, Madripoor. Perhaps Bucky and Sam are operating within the country in secret and their presence has been whispered about via markings on the wall. Or maybe the whole thing was a coincidental photo that Stan took and shared, fueling months of speculation.

Production on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was put on pause due to the spread of the coronavirus with no clear indicator of when it can resume. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was previously scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this August, though the series could be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.