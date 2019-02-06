‘Shaft’ Poster Released, Trailer Announced

Shaft is back in action, and this time, the entire family is along for the ride. New Line’s new Shaft sequel, which is once again just called Shaft, is hitting theaters this summer, and the studio has just unveiled the first poster.

The debut Shaft poster arrived on Twitter Tuesday, along with the announcement that the first trailer for the longtime sequel would be released on Wednesday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“More Shaft than you can handle,” reads the tweet. “New trailer TOMORROW!”

The poster features all three generations of John Shaft. Samuel L. Jackson is front-and-center, reprising the role he played in John Singleton’s 2000 film of the same name. To his left are Jessie T. Usher, who plays John’s son, John Shaft Jr., and Richard Roundtree, the original Shaft star. The trio is joined on the poster by Regina Hall.

The synopsis for the film, which you can read below, teases a team-up between both Shaft men, who couldn’t be more different than one another. However, when tragedy strikes, their worlds collide.

“Shaft is the next chapter in the film franchise featuring the coolest private eye on any New York City block. JJ, aka John Shaft Jr. (Usher), may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ’s youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft (Jackson) agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem’s heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ’s own FBI analyst’s badge may clash with his dad’s trademark leather coat, there’s no denying family. Besides, Shaft’s got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that’s professional and personal.”

Also set to star in the Shaft reboot/sequel is Alexandra Ship, Matt Lauria, Titus Welliver, and Chris “Method Man” Smith. Tim Story directs the film with a script from Kenya Barris and Alex Barnow. John Davis is the producer while Tim Story, Ira Napoliello, Kenya Barris, Marc S. Fischer, Richard Brener, and Josh Mack will executive producer.

What are your thoughts on the Shaft reboot movie? Let us know in the comments!

Shaft is set to hit theaters on June 14th.