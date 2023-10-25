Richard Roundtree's Shaft and other classics are available on streaming.

Beloved actor Richard Roundtree passed away at the age of 81 yesterday and his work is being remembered all across social media. ComicBook.com has collected some of his memorable performances and where to watch them. The Shaft star was the cause of an entertainment sensation back in the 1970s as he portrayed private eye John Shaft. While the Blacksploitation genre exploded in the United States, Roundtree would also branch out to more dramatic roles. Some older readers will remember his emotional work during the TV miniseries Roots. The Shaft star's representation says that Roundtree died from pancreatic cancer. Fans big and small celebrated his life and legacy on social media after news of his passing was reported. "Artists & Representatives Agency mourns the loss of our friend and client Richard Roundtree," the actor's agency told PEOPLE in a statement. "His trailblazing career changed the face of entertainment around the globe and his enduring legacy will be felt for generations to come. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time." As an actor with so many credits to his name, we've taken some time to collect a few and share where you can stream these projects! Our thoughts and prayers are with Roundtree's family and friends at this time.

Shaft (2000) Available to stream on Paramount+, Fubo TV, Showtime. Shaft (2000) is also available to rent and buy from numerous services. A legend returns. Samuel L. Jackson stars as a Shaft for new generation. Maintaining that old-school cool and actually incorporating Roundtree in some very fun ways, While it may not have had the box office success of the first movie compared to budget, the new Shaft was a novelty at the time and is worth revisiting as a time capsule of its own era. (Shaft 2019 seems like a nice encapsulation of our current moment as well for reasons I won't spoil.) prevnext

One Down, Two to Go (1982) (Photo: PlutoTV) Available to stream on Pluto TV, Tubi, Plex. One Down, Two to Go (1982) is also available to rent and buy from Flix Fling. So you like Blacksploitation movies eh? Well, this All-Star cast is here to bring the action in spades. Roundtree is joined by Jim Brown, Jim Kelly, Fred Williamson and Paula Sills for a wild tale of the cops and robbers and a martial arts tournament gone wrong. A true assembly of African-American acting talent that is sadly not discussed more often prevnext

Se7en (1995) (Photo: New Line Cinema) Available to stream on Hulu, Apple TV+. Se7en is also available to rent and buy from numerous other sites and services. Maybe you watched The Batman in the last 12 months, well this gem and Zodiac are basically the blueprint for that Warner Bros movie. A David FIncher favorite that has performances by Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, and Gwyneth Paltrow among others. Also our friend Mr. Roundtree stops by as well. If your're in the mood for a tense one, this would be a great addition. prevnext

ROOTS (1977) (Photo: TUBI) Available to stream on Apple TV. Roots is also available to rent and buy from numerous other sites and services. Despite not quite being a movie, the critical and pop culture impact of Roots cannot be understated. The 1977 miniseries was beamed through households in the United States. LeVar Burton is still lauded for his performance alongside a who's who of the acting talent of the time. Roundtree is part of that ensemble and shows that range in a heartbreaking story that got the country to consider one of its greatest sins. Still a conversation-starter to this day. prevnext