New ‘Shaft’ Image Released

2019’s new entry in the Shaft franchise will bring Samuel L. Jackson back to the role, but he isn’t the only one returning to the franchise for the reboot. Richard Roundtree, the original Shaft, is also along for the ride in this new adventure, and they are bringing in another generation to the mix with John Shaft Jr, who will be played by Jessie T. Usher. This collision of legacy will be a huge part of the upcoming film, and all three members of that legacy can be seen together in a new photo from the anticipated flick.

The new photo shows Jackson, Roundtree, and Usher heading to their target, which appears to be inside a gorgeous glass-paned building (via Fandango). Jackson looks supremely confident, while Roundtree looks unphased by all this. Usher looks a bit nervous actually, and it’s that multifaceted dynamic that should make this quite the entertaining adventure.

You can check out the new photo below.

The film looks to embrace the hallmarks of the franchise while also planting the seeds for the future. The last Shaft hit in 2000 and brought in $107 million on a budget of $46 million at the time. This year is going to be crowded with big movies, but Shaft has a chance to carve out a space for itself when it hits mid-summer.

Shaft is directed by Tim Story and is written by Kenya Barris and Alex Barnow and stars Samuel L. Jackson, Richard Roundtree, Jessie T. Usher, Avan Jogia, Alexandra Shipp, Regina Hall, Luna Lauren Velez, Method Man, Matt Lauria, and Robbie Jones. You can find the official description below.

“Shaft is the next chapter in the film franchise featuring the coolest private eye on any New York City block. JJ, aka John Shaft Jr. (Usher), may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. Absent throughout JJ’s youth, the legendary locked-and-loaded John Shaft (Jackson) agrees to help his progeny navigate Harlem’s heroin-infested underbelly. And while JJ’s own FBI analyst’s badge may clash with his dad’s trademark leather coat, there’s no denying family. Besides, Shaft’s got an agenda of his own, and a score to settle that’s professional and personal.”

Shaft hits theaters on June 14th.

