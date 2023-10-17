DC Reveals First Look at DC Power 2024 Anthology

The DC Power anthology is officially back for another year. On Tuesday, DC officially announced that they will be publishing DC Power 2024, a new 104-page anthology spotlighting the publisher's Black super heroes. DC Power 2024 will be released wherever comic books are sold on January 30, 2024, allowing fans to pick up a copy right before the start of Black History Month. This comes after DC Power 2023 ended up getting a second printing, after overwhelming praise from both critics and fans.

DC Power 2024 will feature a card stock main cover by Chase Conley, with card stock variant covers by Jamal Campbell and iconic artist/Milestone Media co-founder Denys Cowan.

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

What Is DC Power 2024 About?

DC Power 2024 will be led by a new Far Sector story from writer N.K. Jemisin and artist Jamal Campbell, which will serve as an epilogue to the twelve-issue narrative of their original Young Animal series. This story will chronicle the first meeting between Far Sector's Green Lantern, Sojourner "Jo" Mullein, and fellow Green Lantern John Stewart. DC Power 2024 will also feature stories including The Signal, The Spectre (Crispus Allen), Thunder and Lightning (Anissa and Jennifer Pierce), Bloodwynd, Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth-2, Nubia, and more.

Additional stories in DC Power 2024 will be written by John Ridley (I Am Batman, The Other History of the DC Universe), Brandon Thomas (Hardware: Season One, Aquaman: The Becoming), Lamar Giles (Static: Up All Night), Shawn Martinbrough (Red Hood), Cheryl Lynn Eaton (Batman: Secret Files, New Talent Showcase: The Milestone Initiative) and Alitha Martinez (Nubia and the Amazons, Nubia: Queen of the Amazons). Artists on the anthology will include Campbell, Edwin Galmon, Khary Randolph, Denys Cowan, Tony Akins, Asiah Fulmore, and more.

(Photo: DC)

(Photo: DC)

Will There Be a Milestone Movie?

The publication of DC Power 2024 comes as fans are eager to see what the future holds for many of DC's Black heroes on the big screen — including previous reports that characters from Milestone Media could be getting their own film. A Static Shock movie was announced to be in the works in 2019 with Michael B. Jordan producing, while a larger Milestone animated movie was teased at DC FanDome 2021. Updates around these projects have been few and far between, amid the recent changes at DC Studios.

"We're talking with other divisions at Warner Bros, even those in animated about doing (Milestone Media) feature films, and we're also involved in extending the Milestone characters into new media, like podcasts with a series of stories on the podcast," Hudlin said at the time. "We want to deliver Milestone Media on whatever platform you want."

What do you think of the first details surrounding DC Power 2024? Will you be picking up a copy of the book? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, DC Power 2024 will be released wherever comic books are sold on January 30, 2024.