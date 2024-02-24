Shang-Chi 2: What Does Destin Daniel Cretton's Naruto Movie Mean for MCU Sequel?

The blockbuster world got a surprising update on Friday, with the news that Destin Daniel Cretton is involved with a live-action adaptation of Naruto. Cretton, whose work includes Short Term 12 and Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is directing, writing, and producing the Naruto film. The Lionsgate movie is also expected to be produced by Jeyun Munford, as well as Arad Productions' Avi Arad, Ari Arad, and Emmy Yu.

As anime fans are relishing in the news of the new live-action Naruto adaptation, one question has popped up — will Cretton's involvement in the movie have any impact on Marvel Studios' planned Shang-Chi sequel?

Does Shang-Chi 2 Have a Release Date?

In late 2021, shortly after the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, reports had indicated that a Shang-Chi sequel was in the works, with Cretton expected to return as writer and director and Simu Liu expected to return as star. In the years since, updates surrounding Shang-Chi 2 have remained few and far between, outside of Liu suggesting that the film could be released at any point after 2026's Avengers 5. Cretton was actually signed on to direct Avengers 5 — then titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — in the summer of 2022, before subsequently stepping away from the gig in November of 2023.

Amid these updates, Marvel Studios has yet to confirm a Shang-Chi sequel as part of their future slate, much less give the film any sort of official release date.

Could the Naruto Movie Impact Shang-Chi 2?

At the time of this writing, it isn't clear when either the live-action Naruto movie or a Shang-Chi sequel will enter production. The Naruto movie has been in the works at Lionsgate in some form or fashion since 2015, but Cretton's involvement does seem to indicate that the film could officially get off the ground sooner than later. If that does prove to be the case and Naruto is Cretton's next project, it could add a longer hiatus to Shang-Chi 2 starting production with him at the helm.

Granted, the ever-evolving nature of Marvel Studios' slate could mean that Avengers 5 and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars could be delayed yet again, and a Cretton-directed Shang-Chi 2 could still theoretically premiere in between the two movies. There's also the chance that Shang-Chi 2 could become prioritized by Marvel Studios earlier, and ultimately enter production with a different director attached — an move that would definitely disappoint fans of Cretton's approach to the franchise, but would at least ensure the movie gets released sooner. Either way, Cretton's involvement with Naruto definitely adds a wrinkle to whatever the future holds.

Are you excited for the live-action Naruto movie? How do you think it could impact Destin Daniel Cretton's work on Shang-Chi 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!