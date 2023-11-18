Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Releases His First EP of Music

Simu Liu might be best known for his starring roles in Shang-Chi and Barbie, but he is officially branching out into a new corner of the entertainment industry. On Friday, Liu released ANXIOUS-AVOIDANT, his first EP of music. The four-song EP consists of 'Don't", "If It's Time", "Warm", and "Break My Heart", which is co-written with the Jonas Brothers' Joe Jonas.

"from love and sex to heartbreak and depression, these songs all speak to my personal experiences navigating through life," Liu's announcement of the EP reads. "i hope you'll all give it a listen this friday, and of course, am always grateful beyond words for everyone that has been a part of my artistic journey."

What Will Shang-Chi 2 Be About?

Liu is expected to reprise his role as Shang-Chi in a sequel, which has been confirmed to be in development at Marvel Studios. While a title, synopsis, or other plot points surrounding Shang-Chi 2 remain a mystery, Liu previously hinted that the sequel would further expand the mythos, and hopefully include as much of its ensemble cast as possible.

"Going into a sequel feels exciting. It doesn't necessarily feel like there's a pressure to perform or a pressure to exceed," Liu told Collider earlier this year. "It feels like we've established a world and there's just something really nostalgic and exciting about returning to that world that we've spent so much time ideating on and thinking about. And then, we're getting to revisit some things, but also show the viewer new things. We'll deliver all of the amazing action that we were celebrated for on the first movie, but then also hopefully explore new sides of Shaun's character and the characters around him. That is, of course, if we can still afford Michelle Yeoh. She's on top of the world and just the queen of everything."

Will Shang-Chi Appear in Avengers 5?

With Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton set to helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, fans have naturally begun to wonder if Liu will reprise his role in that film as well. While speaking to ComicBook.com last year, Liu responded to that speculation by saying, "I would think so...I would hope so. Don't take my word for it."

"It feels incredible. I obviously learned about the news a little bit before the rest of the world did, but I freaked out," Liu told ComicBook.com in late 2022. "I sent him like forty texts in a row, all exclamation marks. I'm just so incredibly happy for him, he's so deserving of that spot. What makes him such a special filmmaker, and I've said this from the beginning even when we were premiering our movie, is his ability to make a $150 million movie really, really small, in the best possible way. I'm really looking forward to what he does on that even grander scale of The Avengers because I think it's easy to maybe get lost in the spectacle of what those movies can be, the vastness and the grandness of it, but if you can maintain the humanity and the human stories, I think that's what will make a movie memorable and special, and I think Destin's got it. I think he's got it and I think he deserves this so much. I'm so excited to get to work for him again."

