Doctor Strange: New Instagram Post Has Fans Thinking Benedict Wong Is in Shang-Chi

✖

For those not keeping track, it's now been over a full calendar year since fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have gotten a movie. Spider-Man: Far From Home hit theaters last July and due to the ongoing global pandemic, Cate Shortland's Black Widow was delayed from May to November. Suffice to say, fans of the MCU are a bit starved for content, and Monday morning, a certain social media post quickly circulated and left fans buzzing.

Late Sunday night, KOGI Korean BBQ shared a photo on Instagram of Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lead Simu Liu posing with an employee of the restaurant. That seems innocuous enough, right? But, for the sake of conversation, let's bust out the tinfoil hat and try to connect the dots.

You see, KOGI is a popular Korean BBQ joint in Sydney, Australia. Liu's been there for the better part of a year already as Shang-Chi began production and subsequently shut down due to the aforementioned pandemic. Just recently, things picked back up in hopes of getting the Destin Cretton tentpole ready for release next May.

Maybe Wong and Liu both happened to be in town and wanted to catch up. That's surely the definitive scenario, right? Maybe.

Through the wonders of the internet, purported leaks have been passed around from time to time. The vast majority of these are blatantly false and nothing but fan-fiction. Except now, a common theme amongst those who claim to know the story of the film says the movie's titular character will enter into martial arts tournament. More often than not, the "leaks" have speculated Chiwetel Ejiofor's Baron Mordo is another participant in the tournament due to the involvement of the Ten Rings and the potential introduction of Fin Fang Foom.

Should that be the case, it'd make sense Wong shows up. If Mordo has a shot at unleashing a massive alien dragon-like beast like Fin Fang Foom on the world, Wong's probably a character that would have some know-how on stopping his former friend.

Better yet, rumors can be found aplenty suggesting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is going to be jam-packed with new characters like Clea, Brother Voodoo, and America Chavez, so maybe Kevin Feige and team feel Shang-Chi is the next best spot for the character to shine.

Doctor Strange is now streaming on Disney+ while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set for release on May 7, 2021.

What other cameos would you like to see in Shang-Chi? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!