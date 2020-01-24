Doctor Strange 2 Casting Call Suggests Brother Voodoo Debut

Despite losing its director, it appears pre-production on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues like business as usual. A new casting grid has been circulating via the traditional scoop circles online that suggests Brother Voodoo is, in fact, making his live-action debut in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. Popping up from scoopers like @DanielRPK and The Illuminerdi, Marvel Studios is reportedly casting a supporting male lead of Caribbean descent. Furthermore, it’s said the description also mentions Haiti as the country specifically attached to the character.

Given supporting lead status, there are few Haitian characters that could fit the bill. Other than Jericho Drumm (Brother Voodoo) and his brother Daniel, Calypso and Nightingale are the only two that come to mind and they’re both females. In fact, Calypso first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #209, likely making her a character under Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once reported by leaker Roger Wardell, the groundwork has been laid for a Brother Voodoo arrival since the events of the first Doctor Strange in 2016. Daniel Drumm ended up appearing in a single scene as the protector for the New York Sanctum before being murdered by Kaecilius. In a move only the Marvel Cinematic Universe could pull off, it’s completely within the realm of possibility the studio spins that blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment into a whole new lead character.

Playing off that particular arc, Brother Voodoo often appears with the ghost of his brother in the comics, something the live-action universe could certainly adapt if they stay true to the “scary” tone filmmaker Scott Derrickson previously suggested. Either way, Derrickson is no longer part of the project and Marvel still has plenty of time to take the movie in a new direction tonally.

After news of his departure surfaced, the filmmaker released a statement via Twitter saying, “Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP.“

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still scheduled to hit theaters May 7, 2021.