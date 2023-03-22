Shazam! Director Debunks Deep Fake Fan Theory With New Video

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has finally been released, and as with all big releases, there are questions about the production process. Since hitting theaters, a lot of behind-the-scenes images have been released, including one of a Wonder Woman body double. With DC's tricky past, fans were assuming that Gal Gadot was never on the set of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and the studio deep-faked her face onto a body double. But it turns out that that is entirely untrue, at least according to director David F. Sandberg. Sandberg caught wind of the deepfake rumor and revealed that not only is it not a deepfake, but he directed Gal Gadot remotely while she shot the cameo overseas. You can check out his post below.

"A certain cameo in #ShazamFuryOfTheGods had to be shot in England but I couldn't go because of a visa issue so I directed remotely," Sandberg wrote. "It wasn't a deepfake as some believe."

A certain cameo in #ShazamFuryOfTheGods had to be shot in England but I couldn’t go because of a visa issue so I directed remotely. It wasn’t a deepfake as some believe. pic.twitter.com/p8ODDHWe9Q — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 22, 2023

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Has Officially Hit Theaters

The most recent DC Studios movie that hit theaters Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17th. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world."

What's Happening at DC Studios?

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What do you think about this? Did you think that this moment in the Shazam! sequel was a deepfake? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!