Shazam! Actor Zachary Levi Really Wants to Be a Surprising Star Wars Character

Thanks to the likes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the filmmakers at Lucasfilm have slowly been bringing characters from Star Wars' animated and Legends efforts to live-action. If Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi gets his way, he'll end up playing one of the most popular Legends of them all. During an extensive fan Q&A on Twitter Monday night, Levi revealed he'd love ti play Dash Rendar in some shape, way, or form.

"My hand to Obi-Wan, I've wanted to play this role since I played Shadows of the Empire on N64," Levi tweeted. Though the character was first introduced as a smuggler in the aforementioned video game and its subsequent tie-in material, the character was decanonized when the Star Wars franchise went through its canon and Legends shuffling in 2014.

That said, Rendar was mentioned in 2018's Solo: Star Wars Story tie-in Tales From Vandor, which would technically make the character canon. The book is written as if it's the journal of a bartender named Midnight, who just so happened to know both REndar and Han Solo. According to Midnight, Rendar told him that "Han got that route from Chewie. And Chewie got it from the Wookiee scouts who helped the Republic back in the Clone Wars. Next time Hans's here, ask him and watch how fast he changes the subject. Han Solo, ha. If I'm around, you don't need that guy."

That's been the character's lone in-canon mention to date.

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is now in theaters.