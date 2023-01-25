Shazam: Fury of the Gods Fans Share Excitement For Trailer
Shazam!: Fury of the Gods fans have had a very busy 24 hours. First, DC Comics released a poster for the movie. Then another branch of the company revealed that a trailer would be coming along on Thursday. With that news in hand, the fandom has begun dreaming of what fun the highly-anticipated clip will have waiting for it. David F. Sandberg has been teasing this movie for what feels like 5 years now, and a massive day is just on the horizon. It will be amazing to see the Shazam! Family all in the same place again. Check out some of the excitement down below!
DC describes the movie: "From New Line Cinema comes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam."
Trailer tomorrow! #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/ld7rLwkQiD— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) January 25, 2023
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog's Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (Second Chances) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard."
shazam fury of the gods starring goddess rachel zegler os coming out march 17 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kyfhiYHjAH— ًًً (@dcurachel) January 23, 2023
This Shazam: Fury Of The Gods bilboard is absolute perfection! So excited for WB & DC to drop the brand new trailer for this sequel next week! pic.twitter.com/kzdcH3uZGF— Josh ❤️ M3GAN & Glass Onion #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) January 20, 2023
Upcoming DC news :
- Shazam Fury Of The Gods Trailer
- James Gunn revealing some projects from the first chapter of the DCU
- The Flash Trailer pic.twitter.com/XuyEuXyxgP— DCU GUY⚡ (@DCUWORLD) January 25, 2023
Shazam: Fury of the Gods comes out in less than two months ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/eHtuOihMsq— DC Motherbox (@DCMotherbox) January 21, 2023
Shazamily— Mikhail Villarreal🦇 (@TaurooAldebaran) January 25, 2023
New promo poster for #Shazam Fury of the Gods pic.twitter.com/wV7TUFrbqn
new Fury of the Gods trailer releases tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/4d05EKuiyN— kang’s whore (@HailEternal) January 25, 2023
Se eu fosse você, não perderia essa novidade amanhã, hein? 👀#ShazamFilme, 16 de março, somente nos cinemas. pic.twitter.com/aQfO1qYZ80— Warner Bros. Pictures Brasil (@wbpictures_br) January 25, 2023
The synopsis for #Shazam: Fury of the Gods!
“…When the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, [Shazamily] are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.”⚡️ pic.twitter.com/rynbIHhb2z— Shazam Updates (@ShazamNews) January 25, 2023