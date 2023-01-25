Shazam!: Fury of the Gods fans have had a very busy 24 hours. First, DC Comics released a poster for the movie. Then another branch of the company revealed that a trailer would be coming along on Thursday. With that news in hand, the fandom has begun dreaming of what fun the highly-anticipated clip will have waiting for it. David F. Sandberg has been teasing this movie for what feels like 5 years now, and a massive day is just on the horizon. It will be amazing to see the Shazam! Family all in the same place again. Check out some of the excitement down below!

DC describes the movie: "From New Line Cinema comes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam."

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog's Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (Second Chances) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard."

