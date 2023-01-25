James Gunn Teases How Much of DC Studios Slate Will Be Revealed This Month

DC fans are waiting with bated breath to see what James Gunn and Peter Safran have in store for the DC Universe, with the pair now operating as co-CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn has been vocal about providing updates about the franchise on social media, including when we can expect some major announcements for their slate. That has included confirmation that those reveals will be announced at some point this month — and in a new comment on social media, Gunn has hinted at what fans can expect. In a comment on his recent post on instagram, Gunn confirmed that he and Safran will not be revealing their 8-10 year plan this January, but rather "just a few projects from the first chapter."

It will remain to be seen if those few projects include the ones we're already expecting, including a Gunn-penned Superman reboot and a second season of Peacemaker, or entirely new movies and HBO Max television shows. It's also interesting that he refers to the first part of the slate as a "chapter" — we'll have to wait and see if that branding becomes official going forward, to differentiate from Marvel's "Phases."

(Photo: James Gunn / Instagram)

What is James Gunn's new role at DC?

Beginning last November, Gunn and Safran are co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, overseeing the vast majority of film and television projects under their umbrella. While there's no indication of exactly what new projects we'll see under the duo's four-year tenure, fans and even other creatives in the superhero space are definitely excited to see what's in store.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Are you excited for James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!