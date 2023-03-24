Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Confirms Which Other Characters Were Supposed to Appear in Post-Credits Scene

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinemas has finally released the sequel to their fan favorite DC movie Shazam! with Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Shazam! Fury if the Gods opened to some mixed reviews and made less during its opening weekend than its predecessor. There has been a lot going on behind-the-scenes at DC Studios as James Gunn and Peter Safran get used to their new roles as co-CEOs. There was a new report that revealed that Dwayne Johnson interfered with the plans for the sequel and vetoed some cameos from the Justice Society of America, which Zachary Levi confirmed. Now, Levi has expanded on his confirmation with a new Instagram Live. According to the Shazam! Fury of the Gods star, the cameos that were taken out were Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

"Moreover, in this movie, people are slagging on James Gunn, because Jennifer Holland his wife, who is an actress, who was on Peacemaker and was in Suicide Squad," Levi revealed. "Yes, but it's connected to the Justice Society. We used Jennifer and Steve in that scene in the mid-credit scene. But that was not the original intent. The original intent was to have Hawkman and Cyclone be there to inviting me by the way this is a little bit of a spoiler alert everybody wants to see the movie."

"Whatever, it's all online anyway. So our intent, our desire, Walter Hamada, Peter Safran David Sandberg, myself, everybody, we had an awesome scene, that would have typed me in to the JSA with Hawkman. And with Cyclone and we were forwarded is I'm not this is not me. I'm not talking about these things as I'm trying to blame anybody for our movie doing however well or not, well, it's doing I am merely coming to the defense of the people that ought to be defended. I'm coming to the defense of the truth because truth is good and we should all live in it, guys. Even when it's hard, even when it's something that might fly in the face of something that we already might have believed before and now challenges whatever our idea or our opinion is, we need to live in the truth. Okay. So that's what's going on. That's all I did. That's all I'm saying." The Shazam! Fury of the Gods star added.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Has Officially Hit Theaters

The next big movie the studios has coming out will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17th. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world."

What do you think about Zachary Levi's comments? Are you disappointed that Dwayne Johnson meddled with the DC Universe? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!