Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Disappointing Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Are In
Shazam! Fury of the Gods' opening weekend box office numbers are in and they are disappointing. While earlier projections suggest Shazam! Fury of the Gods would open on part with the first Shazam movie's 2019 debut of $53.5 million, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will instead open 43% lower than Shazam!, earning $30.5 million in its first weekend, staring with its opening day total of $11.7 million (the first Shazam! brought in $20.3 million in its first day at the box office). While the total is enough for Shazam! Fury of the Gods to land in the number one spot on the box office charts this weekend, it's surely less than what those involved with the movie were hoping to see.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods has a lower CinemaScore than the original, earning a B+ to the previous film's A, as well as a "rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics' consensus reads, "More unfocused and less satisfying than its predecessor, Shazam! Fury of the Gods still retains almost enough of the source material's silly charm to save the day."
ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak awarded the film 3.5-out-of-5 stars in her Shazam! Fury of the Gods review. She writes, "Overall, Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn't the most unique or action-packed comic book movie out there. You certainly won't leave the theater a changed DC fan, but you will leave with a smile on your face. If you can look past the uncertainty of the Shazamily's future, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a delightful ride and a worthy follow-up to the first film."
Original Shazam! director David F. Sandberg returned to direct Shazam! Fury of the Gods from a screenplay written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. The film brings back Zachary Levi as Shazam and Asher Angel as his teenage alter ego, Billy Batson. The film also stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou, and Helen Mirren.
In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos. When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrives on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Shazam and his allies get thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of the world."
Scream VI and Creed III continue to perform well at the box office. The full list of the top 10 movies at the box office is in the works.
1. Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Opening Weekend
- Total: $30.5 million
Scream VI
- Week Two
- Weekend: $17.5 million
- Total: $76 million
Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage.
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed Scream VI from a screenplay written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The film stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.
3. Creed III
- Week Two
- Weekend: $15.3 million
- Total: $127.7 million
Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces after serving time in prison, he's eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian -- a fighter who has nothing to lose.
Michael B. Jordan directed Creed III from a screenplay written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin. Jordan stars with Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.
4. 65
- Week Two
- Weekend: $5.8 million
- Total: $22.4 million
After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth -- 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at a rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures.
Scott Beck and Bryan Woods wrote and directed 65. The film stars Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt.
5. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Week Five
- Weekend: $4.07 million
- Total: $205.8 million
Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.
Peyton Reed directed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from a screenplay by Jeff Loveness. The film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O'Brian, William Jackson Harper, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, Corey Stoll, and Michael Douglas, and is playing in theaters now.
6. Cocaine Bear
- Week Four
- Weekend: $3.87 million
- Total: $58.4 million
After a 500-pound black bear consumes a significant amount of cocaine and embarks on a drug-fueled rampage, an eccentric gathering of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers assemble in a Georgia forest.
Elizabeth Banks directed Cocaine Bear from a screenplay written by Jimmy Warden, loosely based on a true story. The film stars Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Margo Martindale, and Ray Liotta.
7. Jesus Revolution
- Week Four
- Weekend: $3.5 million
-
Total: $45.4 million
In the 1970s, Greg Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Inadvertently, Laurie meets a charismatic street preacher and a pastor who open the doors to a church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds is a counterculture movement that becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history.
Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle directed Jesus Revolution, which is based on the book of the same name by Greg Laurie and Ellen Santilli Vaughn. The film stars Joel Courtney, Kelsey Grammer, Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.
8. Champions
- Week Two
- Weekend: $3 million
- Total: $10.5 million
A former minor-league basketball coach receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Despite his doubts, he soon realizes that together they can go further than they ever imagined.
Bobby Farrelly directed Champions from a screenplay by Mark Rizzo as an English-language remake of the 2018 Spanish film of the same name. It stars Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson, and Cheech Marin.
9. Avatar: The Way of Water
- Week 14
- Weekend: $1.92 million
-
Total: $678.1 million
Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.
James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way of Water from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. The film's cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald.
10. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Week 13
- Weekend: $1.5 million
-
Total: $182.5 million
Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
Joel Crawford directed Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, with Januel Mercado co-directing, from a screenplay by Paul Fisher and Tommy Swerdlow. Its voice cast includes Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Anthony Mendez.