Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Disappointing Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Are In

Shazam! Fury of the Gods' opening weekend box office numbers are in and they are disappointing. While earlier projections suggest Shazam! Fury of the Gods would open on part with the first Shazam movie's 2019 debut of $53.5 million, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will instead open 43% lower than Shazam!, earning $30.5 million in its first weekend, staring with its opening day total of $11.7 million (the first Shazam! brought in $20.3 million in its first day at the box office). While the total is enough for Shazam! Fury of the Gods to land in the number one spot on the box office charts this weekend, it's surely less than what those involved with the movie were hoping to see.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has a lower CinemaScore than the original, earning a B+ to the previous film's A, as well as a "rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics' consensus reads, "More unfocused and less satisfying than its predecessor, Shazam! Fury of the Gods still retains almost enough of the source material's silly charm to save the day."

ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak awarded the film 3.5-out-of-5 stars in her Shazam! Fury of the Gods review. She writes, "Overall, Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn't the most unique or action-packed comic book movie out there. You certainly won't leave the theater a changed DC fan, but you will leave with a smile on your face. If you can look past the uncertainty of the Shazamily's future, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a delightful ride and a worthy follow-up to the first film."

Original Shazam! director David F. Sandberg returned to direct Shazam! Fury of the Gods from a screenplay written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. The film brings back Zachary Levi as Shazam and Asher Angel as his teenage alter ego, Billy Batson. The film also stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou, and Helen Mirren.

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos. When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrives on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Shazam and his allies get thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of the world."

Scream VI and Creed III continue to perform well at the box office.