She-Hulk's Kat Coiro Addresses If She Would Direct a Hulk Family Movie (Exclusive)

This past week brought the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series that has absolutely made a splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ exclusive series not only introduced Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into live-action in an epic way, but it further expanded the larger "Hulk" family — the cousin dynamic between Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), the humans who make up their extended family, and Bruce's long-lost son, Skaar. Even before She-Hulk debuted, there was the question of whether or not the show could ultimately lead into some sort of Hulk-centric movie, whether it be World War Hulk or something else entirely. While that hypothetical movie has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, She-Hulk director and executive producer Kat Coiro would definitely be on board with helming the project.

"100%," Coiro explained in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com following the She-Hulk finale. "I mean, I said this in the beginning, and I still stand by this — one of my favorite things about the whole series is the chemistry between Tatiana and Mark, and their kind of sibling, big brother/little sister dynamic. And I think bringing that to the big screen would be a no brainer."

Will there be a World War Hulk movie?

While Marvel's slate of movies, special presentations, and television shows is continuing to expand on the road to Avengers: Secret Wars, the possibility of a World War Hulk movie has enticed many fans, especially now that Skaar has entered the picture. As Ruffalo explained in an interview earlier this year, it definitely doesn't seem to be out of the realm of possibility.

"I don't know. It certainly does suggest that," Ruffalo told Variety. "There has been some conversations about what happened in the two years where Hulk abandoned Banner and the Avengers [on Sakaar], and the emergence of Smart Hulk, which hasn't ever fully been answered. I think maybe we've given four sentences to that time period since then. It's really an interesting, exciting part of the Hulk story and Banner story."

"I do think that the trip to Sakaar is a good place to start and what that means to the idea of what the fans have been asking for — this idea of Planet Hulk or World War Hulk or just the journey that Banner and Hulk have to make to come to peace with each other," he added. "That's really interesting to me, and I do feel like there is some interest in exploring that down the line."

