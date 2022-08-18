She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Reveals What's Holding Back a Hulk Family Holiday Special

In just a matter of hours, audiences will be treated to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the new live-action series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show is centered around Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who accidentally gets superpowers from her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Audiences are definitely excited to finally see Hulk and She-Hulk share the screen together — and Maslany has a pretty specific response to one possible onscreen spinoff of that. In a recent fan Q&A video posted to the show's Twitter page, Maslany is asked if she would like to do a holiday special centered around the Hulk family, similar to what the Guardians of the Galaxy are set to get later this year. Maslany revealed that she would love to make that happen, before breaking the fourth wall (like her character does in the comics and the show) and jokingly suggesting otherwise.

"I would love to do that," Maslany explained. "I'd love to see what their Christmas tree looks like. How big it is... I don't want to work with Mark Ruffalo ever again."

Of course, Maslany and Ruffalo's real-life relationship is completely the opposite, with the MCU veteran recently hinting at Maslany's long-term future in the franchise.

"She's in now, there's not going to be another Avengers without her," Ruffalo said at the She-Hulk red carpet premiere earlier this week. "That's what I'm hearing."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

