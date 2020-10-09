Signs Star Would Love to Return for a Sequel

✖

In Quibi's new series The Expecting, a pregnant woman believes her baby could have an otherworldly lineage, though this new series isn't star Rory Culkin's first encounter with alien life, as one of his first major roles was in M. Night Shyamalan's Signs. Throughout his career, Shyamalan earned a reputation for delivering audiences shocking surprises, with Split offering one of the biggest shocks when a scene revealed it was secretly a sequel to 2000's Unbreakable, with Culkin recently confirming that if Shyamalan reached out to him to surprise fans with a follow-up to Signs, he would be happy to return to play his character again.

"Dude, why did you even put that in my head? I will campaign for that," Culkin shared with ComicBook.com of the notion of joining a secret Signs sequel. "I will make some calls about the Signs sequel. Grown-up Morgan Hess being obsessed [with aliens]? Good idea."

He added, "I sort of have a hard time watching my work but it's been long enough that I can separate myself and I do feel comfortable saying Signs rules, I think it's a cool movie."

In the film, the Hess family discovers a crop circle on their farm, which is only one of many bizarre occurrences leading towards the arrival of aliens, with Morgan's research into aliens worrying the rest of his family, only for that insight being what helps them stay safe from the threat, a concept that is rife with potential for a new adventure in that world.

Luckily, fans don't have to wait to see Culkin collide with a paranormal story, as The Expecting is now streaming on Quibi.

In the series, when a down-on-her-luck waitress suffers disturbing effects from her pregnancy, she embarks on a dark journey to uncover the potential conspiracy surrounding it.

Quibi subscribers are in luck, as this isn't the only unearthly story that audiences can check out, as he also appears in the new season of 50 States of Fright.

50 States of Fright explores stories based on urban legends from every state, taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath. This horror anthology series launched in the spring, showcasing stories from Michigan, Kansas, Oregon, Minnesota, and Florida. New tales will be released from Iowa, Washington, Colorado, and Missouri.

In Culkin's episodes, when a sister descends a strange underground stairwell adjacent to an overgrown Washington cemetery to retrieve her little brother’s lost toy, she finds more than she bargained for at the bottom of the steps.

Check out The Expecting and 50 States of Fright on Quibi now. Stay tuned for possible updates on a continuation of Signs.

Would you like to see a Signs sequel? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!