Spider-Man Spinoff Silver Sable Writer No Longer With Project, Unsure of Status (Exclusive)

The world of Spider-Man has countless potential stories, with the live-action Venom films and the upcoming Madame Web being significant spinoffs from the Wall-Crawler, with Sony announcing years ago that they were developing a Silver & Black movie, yet those plans seemingly morphed into separate and solo Black Cat and Silver Sable movies. Filmmaker Lindsey Anderson Beer was previously attached to the Silver Sable movie as a writer, though she recently confirmed that she parted ways from the project years ago to pursue other efforts and is unsure of the movie's current status. Anderson Beer makes her directorial debut with Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, which she co-wrote with Jeff Buhler, hitting Paramount+ on October 6th.

When asked by ComicBook.com about Silver Sable, Anderson Beer confessed, "It was something that Sony was looking at and then, as far as I know, is not currently developing. I had to hop off that to another project at the time. I was only on it as -- people hire writers as, it's called a 'weekly,' I was helping them out. But yeah, I'm not sure."

Anderon Beer isn't the only filmmaker formerly involved and unaware of the status, as Gina Prince-Bythewood, who had previously been attached to the Silver & Black movie, shared back in 2020 that she was also oblivious to the spinoff's plans.

"I really love that project, and I do hope it can still happen in some way. It keeps going through different thoughts," she recalled to The Hollywood Reporter. "First, it was going to be the two of them, and then the decision was made to separate the two ... Now, there's a thought of, 'Hey, maybe we put it on Disney+ as a limited series,' but I loved it more as a film with the two of them. So, my hope is that one day it can still happen."

Even if neither of these characters are getting a spinoff in the near future, fans can check out Anderon Beer's upcoming spinoff from the original Pet Sematary novel.

The movie is described, "In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path."

The movie stars Jackson White (Tell Me Lies), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), Henry Thomas (The Fall of the House of Usher), Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs), and Isabella Star LaBlanc (True Detective: Night Country). David Duchovny and Pam Grier also appear in the prequel.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines hits Paramount+ on October 6th. Stay tuned for possible updates on a Silver Sable movie.

