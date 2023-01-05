10 Female Superheroes We Still Need to See Onscreen

Silver Sable (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) We can't acknowledge Silver & Black without the other half of that equation — Silvijja Sablinova / Silver Sable. A mercenary and the leader of the eclectic group the Wild Pack, attempts at a Silver Sable solo movie also have not come to fruition thus yet. Silver Sable's comic-accurate adventures with the Wild Pack were enough to fill some fan-favorite comics over the years. After the success of projects like The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, there's definitely an appetite for action-packed, morally-grey female superheroes — including Silver Sable. prevnext

Zatanna Another DC character who fans have been eager to see hit the big screen is Zatanna Zatara, the legacy magician who has become a beloved member of teams like the Justice League of America and Justice League Dark. A live-action Zatanna movie has been in the works in some form or fashion since 2018, with Promising Young Woman's Emerald Fennell tapped to write the script, but it has yet to get any serious updates in the years since. Zatanna is the type of character who can be interpreted in countless different ways, from macabre to spirited to somewhere in between — and it would be a missed opportunity not to explore that in the new DCU. And come on, we need to see how her backwards talking abilities from the comics could translate onscreen.

Dazzler (Photo: , Marvel Entertainment) Another Marvel heroine who desperately needs her own solo project is Alison Blaire / Dazzler. A disco pop star-turned-superhero who has remained a cult classic, Dazzler has endured as a member of the X-Men, but has only appeared as a brief supporting character in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Since Dazzler was originally created to star in a movie that never came to fruition, it would be a bit of karmic justice to give her her own solo project. Disney+ also already has a perfect template for the format of a Dazzler Special Presentation, already hosting concert movies and documentaries for real-life pop stars like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.