Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Silver & Black’ Scrapped in Favor of Solo Black Cat and Silver Sable Films

Sony has big plans for its side of the Marvel universe after Venom, but it doesn’t look like it will have a spot for the duo of Silver & Black.

Sony’s Venom is quite anticipated, and the studio has high hopes for its Spider-Man universe, and as a result, they have shifted around their slate a bit. That’s resulted in the scrapping of the previously announced Silver & Black film, which was set to star Silver Sable and Black Cat in a sort of team-up movie, but now the studio is going in a different direction. Instead of one film, they are splitting the pair up, revealing that both Black Cat and Silver Sable will each receive their own solo films down the line (via Variety).

Those movies join other announced projects like the Morbius standalone film, which stars Jared Leto, and a Kraven the Hunter solo film that has Richard Wenk screenwriting. President of Columbia Pictures Sanford Panitch is overseeing Sony‘s roster of Marvel characters and thinks there is plenty to Black Cat’s history to earn her a solo flick.

“We believe Black Cat is enough of her own character with a great backstory and a canon of material to draw from to justify her own film,” Panitch said.

This change in direction means that Gina Prince-Bythewood, who has been attached to write and direct Silver & Black, will likely leave the film, though it is expected for her to play a part as producer on both solo projects. While Sony did not confirm that piece of the puzzle either way, they did say that she would be replaced by a female director if that change occurs. Sony also expressed interest in continuing work with Prince-Bythewood on other films.

The slate will grow to include many other Spider-Man characters, a roster that holds loads of potential.

“Spider-Man connects to a lot of the characters,” Panitch said. “There are villains, heroes, and antiheroes, and a lot are female characters, many of whom are bona fide, fully dimensionalized, and utterly unique.”

Venom stars Tom Hardy (Venom/Eddie Brock), Michelle Williams (Anne Weying), Jenny Slate, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Lee (Donna Diego), Riz Ahmed (Dr. Carlton Drake), Sope Aluko (Dr. Rosie Collins) and Reid Scott.

Venom lands in theaters on Friday, Oct. 5, while Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5, 2019.