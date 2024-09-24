Sinners: First Trailer Released for Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan Vampire Movie

The first look at Sinners has finally arrived, and it feels like the movie is already rising up a lot of most anticipated movies lists for 2025. Sinners is the mysterious vampire movie that Creed and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has been cooking up with longtime friend and collaborator Michael B. Jordan. On Monday evening, the social media accounts for Warner Bros. officially revealed the film's title (which had been kept under wraps since development began) and announced that the debut trailer would be arriving on Tuesday.

Well, Tuesday has finally arrived and with it, the first trailer for Sinners is officially out in the world. You can check it out in the video below!

Sinners is a vampire movie set in the Deep South, with Jordan set to play not just one, but both of the lead roles. Rumors had swirled for a while that he'd be pulling double duty, but the posters that were revealed on Monday were the first confirmation that would be the case.

To-date, Jordan has appeared in every single film Coogler has directed. He starred in Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther; before returning for a surprise cameo role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In Sinners, Jordan is surrounded by an all-star cast that also includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Li Jun Li, and Delroy Lindo

There has been a lot of chatter about Sinners being influenced in some way by the character of Blade from Marvel Comics. It makes sense, given that the film is about a Black vampire hunter, but a lot of the comparisons are probably a timing issue. Sinners was initially announced when Marvel's Blade reboot was in the news for going through another creative overhaul. The project has been plagued with issues for years, from creative differences to industry-wide strikes. Blade hasn't been able to get off the ground, although Mahershala Ali remains on board to star.

As those issues were going on, one of the most successful directors at Marvel Studios teamed up with his former Marvel star to make a potentially similar film at a rival studio. For a lot of people, this felt like Coogler and Jordan doing their own spin on Blade, but it remains to be seen just how much DNA their film will share with Marvel's Daywalker.

Sinners is set to hit theaters everywhere on March 7, 2025.