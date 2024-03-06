Sky High Director Addresses Possible Sequel Plans (Exclusive)

Sky High director Mike Mitchell addressed having a sequel for the fan-favorite Disney+ movie. These days he's pretty busy with Kung Fu Panda 4. But, he talked to ComicBook.com about his ideas for a sequel. Originally, Mitchell was thinking of a "Save U" featuring Michael Angarano later in life at another institution of higher learning. Obviously, there were some bumps in the road. But the Trolls franchise director is undeterred. He told us that Kevin Feige actually met with him years ago to talk shop about Sky High. The MCU mastermind had a soft spot for the way the Disney Original Movie lovingly noted the more whimsical elements of superheroes while also enforcing a love for costumed crime fighters. Check out the discussion up above.

"Save U, Save University. Sky High-er," Mitchell joked with us. "Here's what it is. I know that Kevin Feig or Kevin Feige is a huge Sky High fan. Right when it came out, he met with me and we talked about it. His whole team loved it because it was the first superhero comedy that was having fun with the genre. But, at the same time honoring it. And so, the trick is this: That was not made under Marvel. That was before they [Disney] bought Marvel."



"If we could pull Kevin into it. And, we could get Disney to…. Disney's so scared of Marvel," he added. "Only Marvel can do superhero films. To which, I say, 'Great!' Let's have Marvel do Sky High! That would be fun. So, I'm ready to go."

Mike Mitchell Is A Big Fan Of Marvel & DC

Fans might remember that Mitchell directed LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. He made sure to have some fun with the DC Comics world during that film. It was a clever way to offer some commentary on Batman, Superman and other Justice League favorites within the confines of a larger story. ComicBookMovie talked to him back when the second LEGO Movie released and Mitchell really wanted to see Marvel and DC put aside their rivalry. Fans would literally be frothing at the mouth at the prospect of this kind of massive crossover. Here's what he told that outlet.

"Oh yeah, I love superheroes." Mitchell shared. "I did a superhero film years ago, Sky High, and I'm such a fan. It would be great to see a DC and Marvel character in the same film...that would be fantastic. Maybe just cram them all together into one ultimate film! I'm sure it's gonna happen at some point but I couldn't be more happy to work on something like that. It would be fantastic!"

What Is Sky High About?

Sky High is now streaming on Disney+! Here's what they have to say about the movie: "A super adventure of heroic proportions, this crowd-pleasing hit stars Hollywood favorites Kurt Russell and Kelly Preston. The son of legendary heroes Commander (Russell) and Jetstream (Preston), young Will Stronghold carries huge expectations as he enters a high-tech high school known for molding the heroes of tomorrow. With no apparent superpowers of his own, however, Will seems destined to grow up a mere sidekick. But as he discovers his true strengths, he'll also learn that it takes loyalty and teamwork to truly become a hero."

Would you like to see a Sky High sequel? Let us know down in the comments!