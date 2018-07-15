‘Skyscraper’ Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Teaches Daughter to Swim in Hilarious Snapshot

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a touching family moment on Instagram on Saturday as his new movie limps through its opening weekend in theaters.

Johnson posted a photo of himself in the pool with his daughter, whom he was teaching to swim. In his caption, he expressed his gratitude to be back home with his family, but he also shared the kind of hilarious moment that parents are all too familiar with.

“Great to recharge the batteries this weekend, back home with all my girls and teaching this lil’ tornado how to swim,” he wrote. “Took my shirt off and she said, Daddy I like it your brown boobies.. Thank you baby, but daddy has pecs, not boobies.”

Johnson included the hashtag “Mr. Brown Boobs,” indicating that he will grudgingly accept his daughter’s new nickname. The actor has three daughters in total: one, from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia, was born in 2001, while he’s had two more with Lauren Hashian. The youngster in the picture is most likely Jasmine, who was born in December of 2015. They welcomed their youngest, Tiana Gia Johnson, just this year in April.

Johnson’s focus on family makes a lot of sense considering the roller coaster ride he has been on. He has undertaken a truly Herculean schedule for promoting Skyscraper, which officially premiered on Friday. Unfortunately, the movie did not quite make the numbers he was hoping for. At this point, it is headed for a $25 million opening weekend, according to a report by Variety.

In the competitive summer blockbuster market, Skyscraper was up against some easy wins, including a Marvel superhero film and a couple of movies for kids. Hotel Transylvania 3 is reportedly on track for a $41 million opening weekend — nearly double that of Skyscraper‘s, while Ant-Man and the Wasp is still expected to make $28 million in its second weekend. Meanwhile, Incredibles 2 is still going strong at $15 million, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is expected to do about the same.

Still, the domestic market may not make or break Johnson’s amped-up homage to Die Hard. Skyscraper was granted a unique chance to debut in China during July, a month when the country usually blocks out foreign media. According to a The Hollywood Reporter, Legendary Media is owned by a Chinese conglomerate called Dalian Wanda Group, which brokered the deal with the government.

On top of that, Chinese officials were happy to accept a movie that is set in Hong Kong, with a universally beloved star like Johnson in the lead. Skyscraper premieres in China on July 20, hopefully making up for its weekend here at home.