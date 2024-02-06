Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Fashion Collection Launches at Hot Topic

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney's iconic Sleeping Beauty animated film celebrates its 65th anniversary in 2024, and you can dress up for the occasion with a new fashion line that launched today at Hot Topic. The collection kicks off with a cardigan that includes embroidered flowers, animals, and Princess Aurora on the front and a a pink castle stitched on the back. There are also mom jeans with a floral design that incorporates Flora, Fauna and Merryweather, a Loungefly backpack that features Aurora slumbering, and a corset dress with a skirt that features a print of the Three Good Fairies with roses.

Accessories in the collection include necklaces with Sleeping Beauty storybook and Aurora and Phillip designs. You can browse through the entire lineup here at Hot Topic now. Plus sizes are available, and everything is currently 20% off using the code HT20 at checkout.

On a related note, A limited edition Aurora doll recently launched to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Walt Disney's animated classic Sleeping Beauty. She looks stunning in a pink and blue satin gown, which is embellished with sparkling gems and golden embroidery.

The Aurora doll is available right here at shopDisney with a price tag $149.99. However only 5000 will be produced, and it has been on sale for a week now, so stock is most likely pretty low at this point. Grab one while you can. You'll also find a range of additional Sleeping Beauty items here at shopDisney that celebrates the milestone, including Dooney & Bourke bags and pin sets.