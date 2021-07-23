Snake Eyes Movie Tickets on Sale Announced With Hilarious GI Joe Toy Video

✖

With just two weeks to go before the feature film arrives in theaters, Paramount Pictures has announced that advanced tickets for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins are now on sale (Fandango) and they've done it in the best way possible. The news came in the form of a stop-motion video, animated with G.I. Joe action figures and with plenty of moments that parody the classic PSAs that featured the characters (and were famously spoofed in the early 00s online). In the video are some hilarious meta jokes including the kids asking: "There's a Snake Eyes movie?" and Henry Golding correcting a Cobra stooge that calls the film a "reboot" with "It's an origin story!" Check it out below!

"It's mind-blowing," Golding previously told ComicBook.com of being cast as Snake Eyes. "It's a character that we've all loved, that we've all pretended to be on the playground. We've all snuck around the kitchen closet, waiting to jump out at our brothers and sisters. It's amazing to think that we're gonna have a new generation of kids fighting to be Storm Shadow or Snake Eyes on the playground, and I love that idea. I truly believe that how Paramount has really focused on one character to build out the universe is the correct way. We need the groundwork. We need the structural integrity to build something awesome. And I think, with Robert Schwentke helming as director, he's given this cinephile feel to this film. It's not just an ordinary action film. There's so much heart, there's so much information that's sort of given to you in breadcrumbs that you're just left yearning for more."

Directed by Robert Schwentke (The Divergent Series) Golding is joined in the film by Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett, Ursula Corbero (La casa de papel) as The Baroness, Iko Uwais (The Raid) as Hard Master, with Andrew Koji (Warrior) as Storm Shadow, Haruka Abe (Emerald City) as Akiko, and Steve Allerick as Snake Eyes' father.

Did you know #SnakeEyes tickets are now on sale? Well they are, and knowing is half the battle! Head back to the theatres and buy your tickets to see SNAKE EYES July 23. https://t.co/dOCpw0uJot pic.twitter.com/j8nWKcISMn — Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) July 9, 2021

"In this film, we pay homage to the classic lore that is G.I. Joe," Golding added. "But, of course, we updated it, together with Larry Hama, and created a brand-new start to the G.I. Joe universe."

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is set to be released in theaters on July 23rd.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.