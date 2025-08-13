Every Actress Who Played Snow White, Ranked

The story of Snow White is a timeless classic, a tale of innocence, jealousy, and the power of true love’s kiss. While many know the iconic Disney animated version, the character has been brought to life in countless other adaptations, from live-action films to television series and even video games. Each actress who takes on the role brings her own unique interpretation to the fairytale princess, and some have become more synonymous with the character than others. The princess’ enduring appeal lies in her classic struggle against evil and her ultimate triumph through kindness and friendship.

As audiences await whichever Snow White adapation comes next, we take a look back at the women who have previously stepped into the role of the fairest of them all.

11. Amy Poehler

In a comedic twist on the classic princess, Amy Poehler voices Snow White in Shrek the Third. This version of Snow White is a far cry from the gentle, innocent maiden we know. Instead, she is a high-strung, slightly neurotic princess with a habit of belting out high notes to command woodland creatures into battle. The character’s comedic turn is a highlight of the film.

Poehler’s portrayal is memorable for its satirical take on the Disney classic stereotype. She captures the absurdity of a princess who can weaponize her charm and musical abilities. While not a traditional Snow White, her performance is a fun and clever twist on the fairytale.

10. Katie Von Till

Katie Von Till lends her voice to Snow White in the Disney Junior series Sofia the First. In her appearance, Snow White acts as a mentor figure to the young princess Sofia, offering her words of wisdom and encouragement. Von Till’s gentle and soothing voice perfectly captures the kind and nurturing nature of the character, making her a comforting presence for both Sofia and the audience.

Von Till’s portrayal reinforces the classic image of Snow White as a kind and supportive friend. Her brief but impactful role serves to teach valuable lessons about perseverance and courage. She embodies the classic princess spirit, providing a familiar and beloved face for a new generation of Disney fans.

9. Carolyn Gardner

Carolyn Gardner provides the voice for Snow White in the Kingdom Hearts video game series. In the game, Snow White is a Princess of Heart; a pure-hearted individual whose light is essential to defeating the darkness. Gardner’s performance is sweet and earnest, capturing the princess’ inherent goodness and vulnerability as she navigates the fantastical world of the game.

Gardner’s voice work is a crucial part of bringing the iconic character to life within the Kingdom Hearts universe. Her performance successfully translates the classic fairytale princess into a new and (at the time) unfamililar medium, making her a vital part of the game’s intricate storyline. She provides a sense of familiar innocence amidst the game’s epic scale.

8. Camryn Manheim

Camryn Manheim takes on a slightly darker version of Snow White in the miniseries The 10th Kingdom. Her story, however, is the tried and true tale of Snow White, the Evil Queen, a poison apple, and Prince Charming. The 10th Kingdom continues to tell Snow White’s story after the classic Disney tale leaves off.

Manheim’s Snow White went on to rule over the 4th Kingdom as a benevolent and beloved queen. She plays a vital part in the heroine’s journey, passing on important wisdom that she learned from facing her own Evil Queens. Her portrayal demonstrates the lasting impact of the original princess while also creating a distinct new character for a contemporary audience.

7. Stephanie Bennett

In the Disney Channel Original Movie The Descendants, Stephanie Bennett plays a young Snow White. Her role is a brief but memorable one, as she appears as a television news anchor, reporting on the events unfolding in the kingdom. Bennett’s portrayal is a modern and professional take on the princess, showing what she might be like in a contemporary world.

Bennett’s performance gives a glimpse into the life of the princess as a grown-up, working woman. This clever reimagining of the character as a news anchor is a fun and creative way to update the classic princess for a new generation. Her portrayal shows that Snow White is more than just a damsel in distress; she is a capable and articulate professional woman.

6. Lily Collins

Lily Collins brings a more modern and headstrong version of Snow White to the screen in the film Mirror, Mirror. Her portrayal is marked by a feisty spirit and a willingness to fight for her kingdom. She is not a passive princess waiting to be rescued, but a warrior in her own right, learning to fence and stand up to the evil queen.

Collins’s performance reinterprets Snow White as an active player in her own story. She gives the character a sense of agency and strength that many previous portrayals lacked. Her Snow White is a princess for the 21st century: empowered, resourceful, and capable of saving herself.

5. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart plays a gritty and defiant Snow White in the dark fantasy film Snow White and the Huntsman. Her character is less of a fairytale princess and more of a commander, destined to lead an army against the evil queen. Stewart’s portrayal is serious and intense, transforming Snow White into a powerful symbol of rebellion and hope.

Stewart’s performance is a complete departure from the innocent princess of the past. Her Snow White is a complex character grappling with trauma and her destiny. The film reimagines the classic tale with a darker tone, and Stewart’s warrior princess fighting for her kingdom is at the heart of this dramatic shift.

4. Pamela Ribon

Pamela Ribon voices Snow White in a hilarious and self-aware portrayal in Ralph Breaks the Internet. In the film, she is one of several princesses who have gathered for a slumber party, where they discuss their various princess tropes. Ribon’s Snow White is witty and charismatic, and the scene is a comedic masterpiece.

Ribon’s voice work is a highlight of a very entertaining film. She captures the charm of the original character while also poking fun at the princess clichés. This meta-commentary on the Disney princess legacy is both funny and insightful, and Ribon’s portrayal shows a more self-aware and modern version of the character.

3. Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler is the most recent actress to take on the role of Snow White in the live-action Disney film Snow White. Her powerful and emotional performance has been widely praised for honoring the original while bringing a new level of depth to the character. Zegler’s stunning vocal talent and acting skills have made her portrayal a memorable one.

Zegler’s casting marked a significant and important moment for the character, as a Latina actress never played the role. This modern take on the classic princess has proven to be a fresh and relevant portrayal for a new generation. Her performance is a defining moment for the character and the Disney live-action franchise.

2. Ginnifer Goodwin

Ginnifer Goodwin played a dual role as Snow White and her Storybrooke counterpart, Mary Margaret Blanchard, in the hit series Once Upon a Time. Goodwin’s performance successfully balances the classic fairytale qualities of Snow White with a more modern, complex personality. Her Snow White is a determined warrior, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.

Goodwin’s portrayal is widely celebrated for its depth and emotional range. She brings a fresh perspective to the character by exploring her relationships and motivations in a serialized format. Her Snow White is a hero in her own right, and her performance solidified her as one of the most beloved live-action princesses in recent memory.

1. Adriana Caselotti

Adriana Caselotti is the original voice of Snow White from the 1937 Disney animated classic. Her ethereal and sweet voice is synonymous with the character and set the standard for every princess that followed. Her performance captured the innocence, kindness, and vulnerability that have become the hallmarks of Snow White. Her legacy is immeasurable, as the first Disney Princess ever.

Caselotti’s portrayal is the gold standard, the benchmark by which all other Snow Whites are judged. Her voice is instantly recognizable and has enchanted generations of audiences. She created a timeless character that has endured for almost a century, and her performance remains one of the most iconic in film history.