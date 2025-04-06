The Best Live-Action Snow White Came Out 13 Years Ago (And It Just Got Easier to Stream)

Snow White has been in the news quite a lot lately, thanks to the box office failure and controversy surrounding Disney’s live-action Snow White adaptation. With bad reviews, low box office returns, and a shockingly massive budget, this Snow White movie stands out as one of the biggest misfires in a while, representing all of the most frustrating elements of the current studio system. Thankfully, there are plenty of better movies involving the iconic character of Snow White, almost all of which are far better than Disney’s latest.

There’s obviously the 1937 animated film Show White and the Seven Dwarfs, which launched Walt Disney Animation Studios. Then there’s the often underrated action adaptation of the material, Snow White and the Huntsman. The 2012 adventure stars Kristen Stewart as the titular heroine, but focuses a lot more on the Evil Queen (Charlize Theron) and the Huntsman (Chris Hemsworth).

While it’s never been considered an all-time great or anything like that, Snow White and the Huntsman is a serviceable action-fantasy flick at the very least. It could certainly scratch the Snow White itch for a lot of fans, and that just got easier thanks to Peacock. Snow White and the Huntsman was one of dozens of movies that were added to Peacock’s streaming library at the start of April.

Unlike other similar genre films, Snow White and the Huntsman isn’t a movie everyone has seen, so its new availability on Peacock will bring it to a lot of movie fans for the very first time. This creates a great opportunity to see something Snow White related without feeling the pressure to go watch Disney’s new disaster.

The one main difference, however, is that Snow White and the Huntsman isn’t a kids movie. It’s not ultra violent or anything like, but it’s less accommodating for younger audiences than Disney’s live-action Snow White.

What’s New on Peacock?

Snow White and the Huntsman was just one of a slew of films added to the Peacock roster at the start of the month. Below, you can find the full list of the streaming service’s April 1st additions.

Age of Adeline

All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta

Along Came A Nanny

American Graffiti

At Home In Mitford

Babe

The Babe

Babe: Pig In The City

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Balls of Fury

Best Christmas Party Ever

The Big Bang

Big Sky River

Birds Of Paradise

Blue Streak

Bruce Almighty

Carlito’s Way

Casino

Caught-Up

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Christmas Bedtime Stories

Christmas For Keeps

Christmas Homecoming

The Con Is On

Creed III

Crimetime: Freefall

Dark Waters

The Dilemma

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat

Draft Day

Dreamgirls

Entertaining Christmas

The Exorcist

Exorcist: The Beginning

Eye Of The Beholder

Face/Off

The Fighter

Flipping For Christmas

For a Good Time Call…

Funny People

Gangs of New York (2003)

The Good House

Good Neighbors

Grandma’s Boy

Grease

Half Baked

Happy Gilmore

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

The Homesman

Hop

How High

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Interstellar

The Italian Job

Jawbone

Joseph: King of Dreams

Kicking & Screaming

Last Night in Soho

Legend

Make It Happen

Mallrats

Mamma Mia!

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Moneyball

My Dreams Of You

Napa Ever After

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

No Country For Old Men

Noah

Nobody

A Novel Romance

One Summer

The Photograph

Prey

The Prince of Egypt

Pulp Fiction

Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Savages

Scarface

School Dance

Sea Level

Shanghai (2015)

Shaun The Sheep

Shutter Island

Sister Act

Sisters

Sleigh Bells Ring

Small Town Crime

Snow White and The Huntsman

Soul Plane

Sprung

Taken

Tarzan (2014)

A Taste Of Love

That Awkward Moment

Trainspotting

True Justice: Family Ties

An Uncommon Grace

The Untouchables

Vampire Academy

The Vatican Tapes

Wild Oats

You, Me, And Him

Moving On, Season 11

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2 (Oxygen)

