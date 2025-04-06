The Best Live-Action Snow White Came Out 13 Years Ago (And It Just Got Easier to Stream)

Snow White has been in the news quite a lot lately, thanks to the box office failure and controversy surrounding Disney’s live-action Snow White adaptation. With bad reviews, low box office returns, and a shockingly massive budget, this Snow White movie stands out as one of the biggest misfires in a while, representing all of the most frustrating elements of the current studio system. Thankfully, there are plenty of better movies involving the iconic character of Snow White, almost all of which are far better than Disney’s latest.
There’s obviously the 1937 animated film Show White and the Seven Dwarfs, which launched Walt Disney Animation Studios. Then there’s the often underrated action adaptation of the material, Snow White and the Huntsman. The 2012 adventure stars Kristen Stewart as the titular heroine, but focuses a lot more on the Evil Queen (Charlize Theron) and the Huntsman (Chris Hemsworth).
While it’s never been considered an all-time great or anything like that, Snow White and the Huntsman is a serviceable action-fantasy flick at the very least. It could certainly scratch the Snow White itch for a lot of fans, and that just got easier thanks to Peacock. Snow White and the Huntsman was one of dozens of movies that were added to Peacock’s streaming library at the start of April.
Unlike other similar genre films, Snow White and the Huntsman isn’t a movie everyone has seen, so its new availability on Peacock will bring it to a lot of movie fans for the very first time. This creates a great opportunity to see something Snow White related without feeling the pressure to go watch Disney’s new disaster.
The one main difference, however, is that Snow White and the Huntsman isn’t a kids movie. It’s not ultra violent or anything like, but it’s less accommodating for younger audiences than Disney’s live-action Snow White.
What’s New on Peacock?
Snow White and the Huntsman was just one of a slew of films added to the Peacock roster at the start of the month. Below, you can find the full list of the streaming service’s April 1st additions.
Age of Adeline
All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta
Along Came A Nanny
American Graffiti
At Home In Mitford
Babe
The Babe
Babe: Pig In The City
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Balls of Fury
Best Christmas Party Ever
The Big Bang
Big Sky River
Birds Of Paradise
Blue Streak
Bruce Almighty
Carlito’s Way
Casino
Caught-Up
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Christmas Bedtime Stories
Christmas For Keeps
Christmas Homecoming
The Con Is On
Creed III
Crimetime: Freefall
Dark Waters
The Dilemma
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat
Draft Day
Dreamgirls
Entertaining Christmas
The Exorcist
Exorcist: The Beginning
Eye Of The Beholder
Face/Off
The Fighter
Flipping For Christmas
For a Good Time Call…
Funny People
Gangs of New York (2003)
The Good House
Good Neighbors
Grandma’s Boy
Grease
Half Baked
Happy Gilmore
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
The Homesman
Hop
How High
How To Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Interstellar
The Italian Job
Jawbone
Joseph: King of Dreams
Kicking & Screaming
Last Night in Soho
Legend
Make It Happen
Mallrats
Mamma Mia!
Michael Jackson’s This Is It
Moneyball
My Dreams Of You
Napa Ever After
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
No Country For Old Men
Noah
Nobody
A Novel Romance
One Summer
The Photograph
Prey
The Prince of Egypt
Pulp Fiction
Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Savages
Scarface
School Dance
Sea Level
Shanghai (2015)
Shaun The Sheep
Shutter Island
Sister Act
Sisters
Sleigh Bells Ring
Small Town Crime
Snow White and The Huntsman
Soul Plane
Sprung
Taken
Tarzan (2014)
A Taste Of Love
That Awkward Moment
Trainspotting
True Justice: Family Ties
An Uncommon Grace
The Untouchables
Vampire Academy
The Vatican Tapes
Wild Oats
You, Me, And Him
Moving On, Season 11
Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2 (Oxygen)
