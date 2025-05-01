Death of Snow White Trailer Has Bloodthirsty Dwarfs, Is Definitely Not Disney

Play video

A trailer for a dark, twisted take on Snow White is definitely not something you’d see from Disney. The story of Snow White is always ripe for new interpretations, since fans can’t get enough of Snow White, her evil stepmother, and the seven dwarfs. Disney just released a live-action Snow White movie starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role that massively underperformed at the box office. Well never fear, because The Death of Snow White looks to end that losing streak by going the horror route with bloodthirsty dwarfs who are master assassins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Horror Collective shared a new trailer for The Death of Snow White. It begins with Snow White saying, “Every time I come here, I feel reborn.” She dances with her Prince Charming in a dark forest as we’re reminded that “You Have Seen the Story… But Never Like This.” The evil stepmother offers Snow White a red apple, and we get a look back at Snow White’s mother on her deathbed, pleading with someone to save her child. Snow White slowly walks through a battle in a castle while wearing a blood-stained white dress.

Suddenly, a dwarf walks through the smoke with a sword on his back. Huntsmen march through the forest, and the evil stepmother says that the dwarfs are protecting Snow White. “The dwarfs? Have they all gone mad?” the stepmother asks. A soldier replies, “They do appear to be quite mad.” We then get several scenes of the dwarfs slicing and dicing their way through opponents, proving they are quite formidable even at their height disadvantage.

image credit: disney

Reviews for Disney’s Snow White weren’t positive. There always seemed to be a different controversy online, from a 2023 set photo mistaking the dwarfs with a Merry Men-type band of rebels, to backlash forming over Disney casting a Latina actress in the role of Snow White. The consensus of critics seemed to be that Snow White was inoffensive for the amount of uproar it was creating.

“Snow White’s story is a timeless one and the live-action movie does a worthy job of staying true to the formula, though this fact is both a blessing and a curse in Zegler’s vehicle,” ComicBook critic Evan Valentine writes in a 2.5-star (out of five) review. “There isn’t a lot of meat on the bone here in terms of overall plot, and while there are some changes made to how things progress in the adaptation’s story, said changes don’t elevate what’s on the screen. The added elements feel like little more than window dressing, especially when it comes to the film’s finale, which attempts to invoke a new meaning behind White’s expedition, but ultimately falls short in doing so.”

The underperformance of Snow White played a role in Disney pausing a live-action remake of Tangled. Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) was set to direct the live-action Tangled, with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor: Love and Thunder, Do Revenge) providing the script. While it isn’t explicitly stated that Tangled is paused because of the underwhelming Snow White, you can connect the dots and figure out that the two are linked. Snow White grossed $69 million domestically and $145 million worldwide, on a budget of $270 million.

“Pursued by her stepmother for eternal beauty, Snow White flees into a terrifying forest and aligns with seven bloodthirsty dwarfs – cold-blooded assassins with a knack for brutal killings. Her spirit is tested in this grim fairy tale,” a description of The Death of Snow White reads. The horror film is directed, written, and produced by Jason Brooks.

The Death of Snow White stars Sanae Loutsis, Chelsea Edmundson, Tristan Nokes, Meredith Binder, Risa Mei, and Ali Chapman. The movie opens in theaters on May 2nd.