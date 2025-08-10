10 Actors You Completely Forgot Were on Once Upon a Time

Once Upon a Time was a show known for its whimsical retellings of classic fairy tales, and for its sprawling cast of characters, both heroic and villainous. Over its seven-season run, the show brought to life countless beloved figures from the worlds of Disney, folklore, and literature. While some of the actors, like Lana Parrilla and Robert Carlyle, became synonymous with their iconic roles as Regina Mills/ The Evil Queen and Rumplestiltskin respectively, others had shorter, but no less memorable, stints in the fantastical world of Storybrooke. As the years have passed since the show’s finale, some of these guest stars and early cast members have gone on to achieve even greater fame, making it easy to forget their magical beginnings.

From Marvel superheroes to Netflix sensations, here are ten actors you might have forgotten made a stop in Storybrooke.

1) Sebastian Stan as Jefferson/The Mad Hatter

Sebastian Stan’s portrayal of Jefferson, the eccentric and tragic Mad Hatter, was a fan-favorite. Cursed to forever search for his lost daughter, Grace, Jefferson’s story was a heartbreaking one. He was a man torn between the magic of his past in Wonderland and the mundane reality of Storybrooke, curse to know the truth of his real life. His desperate attempts to reconnect with his young daughter made him a complex and sympathetic figure, especially when he was forcefully separated from her in Wonderland. His hat-making skills were also a key element of his character, allowing him to travel between worlds.

Following his memorable turn on Once Upon a Time, Sebastian Stan became a global superstar thanks to his role as Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He first appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger and has since become a major player in the franchise, starring in numerous films such as the recent Thunderbolts* and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

2) Giancarlo Esposito as The Genie/The Magic Mirror

Giancarlo Esposito brought his signature intensity and gravitas to the dual roles of the Genie from Aladdin and the Magic Mirror. As the Genie, he was trapped in a lamp, eventually falling in love with The Evil Queen. Refusing to leave her side after she set him up to murder the king, he made a wish that turned him into the classic Magic Mirror. As the Magic Mirror, he became the Queen’s loyal servant and an important source of information in the Enchanted Forest, and also spying on the residents of Storybrooke as Sidney Glass, reporting back to her on their every move. His commanding presence made him a strong and memorable part of the show’s early seasons.

Today, Giancarlo Esposito is widely celebrated for his iconic villainous roles on television. He is perhaps best known as Gustavo “Gus” Fring, the calculating and ruthless drug lord from Breaking Bad and its prequel series, Better Call Saul, a role that has earned him multiple Emmy nominations and critical acclaim. He also gained further recognition for his role as Moff Gideon in the Star Wars series Star Wars: The Mandalorian, where he yet again commanded every scene with his superb acting.

3) Jamie Dornan as The Huntsman

Jamie Dornan played the Huntsman, a character who served as a love interest for Emma Swan, as well as a loyal subject to the Evil Queen. In the Enchanted Forest, he was a skilled hunter who spared Snow White’s life, a decision that would have grave consequences for him in the form of Regina stealing his heart. In Storybrooke, he was known as Sheriff Graham, a respected lawman whose past was shrouded in the curse, and who was caught between his feelings for Emma and his loyalty to Regina.

While he had a memorable, though short-lived, run on Once Upon a Time, Jamie Dornan is now internationally famous for his leading role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey film trilogy. This role catapulted him to superstardom and made him a global sex symbol. He has since gone on to star in acclaimed films such as Belfast, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, and the television series The Fall.

4) Jamie Chung as Mulan

Jamie Chung’s portrayal of Mulan was a powerful and inspiring one. A skilled warrior and loyal friend, Mulan was a key ally to Prince Phillip and later, to Princess Aurora. Her journey was one of self-discovery, honor, and love, and she was a fierce protector of those she cared about. Her character was also groundbreaking for the show, as she became one of the first openly LGBTQ+ characters, exploring a complex and unrequited love for Princess Aurora.

Since her time on the show, Jamie Chung has become a well-known actress in both film and television. She has had a number of high-profile roles, including a recurring role on the popular series Gotham as Valerie Vale. She has also done extensive voice work, lending her talents to animated projects such as Big Hero 6, in which she voiced the character of Go Go Tomago.

5) Tom Ellis as Robin Hood

Before he was recast due to landing the lead role on Lucifer, Tom Ellis briefly played the role of Robin Hood in a single episode during Season 2. His portrayal was charismatic and charming, and he immediately made an impression as the classic outlaw. His story arc hinted at a future romance with Regina, the Evil Queen, a storyline that would eventually become a major plot point for the show, though with a different actor in the role.

Tom Ellis is now a household name thanks to his star-making role as the titular character in the Netflix hit series Lucifer. The show, which began on Fox before moving to the streaming giant, followed the devil as he took up residence in Los Angeles and worked with the police. His witty, charming, and devilishly handsome portrayal of the fallen angel has earned him a massive following and international fame.

6) Emilie de Ravin as Belle

Emilie de Ravin’s portrayal of Belle was central to one of the show’s most enduring love stories. She was kind, intelligent, and book-loving, just like her animated counterpart, who saw the good in the cursed Rumplestiltskin. Her journey was one of unwavering belief in love and second chances, and she was a key force in helping Rumple find his humanity; a unique twist on the story of Beauty and the Beast. Her determination and courage made her one of the show’s most beloved heroines.

Prior to her long run on Once Upon a Time, Emilie de Ravin was already well-known for her role as Claire Littleton on the critically acclaimed series Lost. Since the end of Once Upon a Time, she has taken up a life mostly out of the public eye, but has appeared in other projects, including the film The Submarine Kid and the television show The Rookie, where she reunited with her former castmate Josh Dallas.

7) Ginnifer Goodwin as Snow White

Ginnifer Goodwin was a core member of the cast from the very beginning, portraying the iconic Snow White. Her character was a fierce, kind-hearted, and resilient leader who was determined to protect her family and her kingdom. Her journey was a central theme of the show, exploring her complicated relationship with her stepmother, the Evil Queen, and her unwavering love for her daughter, Emma, and her husband, Prince Charming.

Since her time on Once Upon a Time, Ginnifer Goodwin has continued her career in both television and film. She has had a number of notable roles, including voicing the main character, Judy Hopps, in the hugely successful animated Disney film Zootopia. She also starred in the CBS All Access series Why Women Kill and the Fox comedy series Pivoting.

8) Josh Dallas as Prince Charming/David

Josh Dallas was the perfect Prince Charming, a man whose unwavering love for Snow White was a cornerstone of the entire series. In Storybrooke, he was known as David Nolan, a man who had lost his memory of his true identity. His journey through the first season was one of rediscovering his love for Mary Margaret (Snow White, unbeknowst to either of them). During his original life in the Enchanted Forest, David went from simple farmer alongside his mother to the prince, secretly taking up the royal role after his twin brother (the actual Prince) died. Charming’s purpose as a hero, and his bond with his wife and his daughter, Emma, was the heart of the show.

After his departure from Once Upon a Time, Josh Dallas landed the lead role of Ben Stone on the NBC/Netflix series Manifest. The show, which became a viral sensation after it moved to Netflix, follows the passengers of a flight who mysteriously reappear five years after they were declared dead. The success of the show has made him a familiar face to a whole new audience. He also played Fandral in the first Thor movie before ultimately handing over the role to Zachary Levi.

9) Millie Bobby Brown as Alice

While not in the original series, Millie Bobby Brown had a small but memorable role in the short-lived spinoff, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. She played a young Alice in a flashback sequence, showcasing her early talent and emotional depth. Her character’s innocence and her magical journey were key to the backstory of the show’s main Alice, and it was a rare glimpse of a young, pre-fame Millie Bobby Brown.

Today, Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most recognizable young actresses in the world, thanks to her starring role as Eleven in the pop culture phenomenon Stranger Things. Her portrayal of the super-powered girl has earned her multiple Emmy nominations and made her an international superstar. She has also starred in major films like Enola Holmes and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

10) Rose McGowan as Cora Mills

Rose McGowan took on the challenging and pivotal role of a younger Cora Mills, Regina’s mother whoe would later go on to become the Evil Queen. She appeared in flashback sequences, showing how Cora’s ruthless ambition and her manipulation of those around her, including Rumplestiltsken, shaped the woman who would become one of the show’s main antagonists. Her performance was chilling and effective, giving depth and a tragic backstory to Regina’s villainy.

Since her time on Once Upon a Time, Rose McGowan has become a prominent voice as an activist and a key figure in the #MeToo movement. She is a powerful advocate against sexual assault and harassment, and she has been a leading voice in exposing abuses of power in Hollywood. She has also continued to work in film and television and released a memoir, Brave.