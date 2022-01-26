Brad Williams Weighs in on Peter Dinklage’s Snow White Dwarf Concerns

Comedian Brad Williams is agreeing with Peter Dinklage about Disney’s upcoming Snow White project. In an interview with TMZ, the actor explained how there would have to be a lot of work to get this progressive vision of Snow White off the ground. As someone who was born with dwarfism himself, Williams has a unique perspective on the story that a lot of people might miss. In fact, the conversations around this project have evolved since Dinklage made his first remarks. Disney put out a statement themselves about how they were moving forward with one of their most beloved properties. The Snow White movie will proceed a little differently than before and the conversation is ongoing. Williams got to give his two cents, but not before getting a joke off.

“I saw Peter Dinklage trending on Twitter and I got worried for a second,” Williams began. “I was like, oh man, am I gonna move up to the like number three dwarf in Hollywood. I was scared,” he quipped.

“But, I know for those hoping that I’m gonna go against him and there’s gonna be a dwarf feud, no. No, I’m not because it is! They’re touting the progressiveness, they’re touting that they have a Latinx Snow White. Which is great, but we’re still doing, we’re still doing the dwarf thing. You know? So, he’s right. But, at the same time I’m torn because it’s like yes, it’s mildly offensive. But, at the same time I kind of need the work. So, I’m kind of hoping for acting gigs,” he joked.

“You know, that’s why I’m a stand up comic. So I can get more work for myself and not have to worry about other people telling the story. But yeah, I think there’s ways to fix it. I think there’s ways you can still do a progressive Snow White and not offend the dwarves. Like make Snow White end up with one of the dwarves. How about that? I mean she goes for a prince who made out with her while she was legally dead. I mean that’s kind of creepy right?,” he pondered.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” a Disney spokesperson said yesterday. “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

