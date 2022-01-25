Peter Dinklage Slams Disney’s “F-ing Backwards” Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Remake

Peter Dinklage has strong words for Disney’s upcoming Snow What and the Seven Dwarfs live action remake. Specifically, the Game of Thrones star has major concerns that Disney, while being progressive in some respects in terms of its casting, is still furthering “f-cking backwards” depictions of dwarfs. Dinklage opened up about the issue during a recent appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast (via Yahoo!).

“There’s a lot of hypocrisy going on,” Dinklage said. “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.”

He continued, “You’re progressive in one way but then you’re still making that f-cking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f-ck are you doing man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I’m not loud enough. I don’t know which studio that is, but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I’m just like, what are you doing?”

Disney’s live action Snow White remake is directed by Marc Webb and is just the latest in Disney’s live action reimaginings of animated classics. Last summer West Side Story star Rachel Zegler was cast in the lead role and last November it was announced that Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot had joined the cast as the Evil Queen. Thus far, Disney has not announced casting or plans for the dwarfs in the live-action remake. As for Dinklage, the actor did go on to tell Maron that he’s not opposed to a Snow White adaptation generally, it would just need to be done in the right way.

“If you tell the story of Snow White with the most f-ed up, cool or progressive spin on it? Let’s do it,” Dinklage said. “All in.”

Based on the Brothers Grimm story, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs premiered in 1937 and was Disney’s first animated feature film. Filming on the live-action adaptation is expected to begin sometime this year.

