Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Preview Teaser Trailer Released

Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Home Entertainment have released the first teaser for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. The series, which spins out of the events of WandaVision, will bring back Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, a villain from the comics who first debuted in The Fantastic Four but became Wanda's opposite number on TV. Hahn's take on the character was so immediately and broadly loved that she became the first villain other than Loki to get their own project at Marvel Studios -- and that's without having to gross $1 billion first. The series has been in development almost since WandaVision ended, and has gone through a number of titles and release dates on its way to now.

In some behind-the-scenes footage from the WandaVision Blu-ray, Hahn and others involved with Darkhold Diaries discuss the series, how it came to be, and how excited they are to carry on Agatha's story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You can see the teaser below.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries dropped its official first look with the WandaVision 4K steelbook!pic.twitter.com/pFig5WTxmj — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) November 27, 2023

"We knew we had something special on our hands, but I think we were all flabbergasted by the reception," Hahn says in the promo. "People were hungry for something that felt nostalgic and something that everybody coudl sit around and watch and wait for on Friday nights."



Head writer Jac Schaeffer said taht she pitched a number of projects, but "everything that I pitched included a storyline about Agatha," so at that point, Marvel chief Kevin Feige suggested that she should just try to develop an Agatha show. Of course, the last time we saw Agatha, she was trapped "in character" as Agnes...but with the apparent "death" of Wanda Maximoff, it's hard to know how well that spell will hold up.

While everyone waits for any news on Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, the stars of the show have been walking a tightrope between trying to give hints and staying out of trouble with Marvel Studios. Aubrey Plaza has been cast in the Agatha series and told THR that this show is some of the most "elevated" Marvel material ever. WandaVision was nothing short of a phenomenon when it premiered. For a lot of viewers, they've been waiting on a true follow-up for years now. (Some of them didn't love Wanda's characterization in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.)

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will reportedly premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2024.