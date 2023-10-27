Disney Shifts 2024/2025 Movie Dates, Removes 2 From Schedule

Disney is shifting some of its upcoming theatrical releases for 2024 and 2025. With the writers' and actors' strikes delaying a number of future projects, it was only a matter of time before studios started making changes to their release calendars. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures is the latest studio to bite the bullet and delay some of its films, with two being taken off the schedule entirely. Between Disney, Searchlight, and Pixar, six movies have their release dates changed. One has been termed "unset," three just had their dates pushed back, and two are to be released at a later undetermined date.

The untitled Disney movie previously dated on February 14, 2024 is moving to April 5, 2024; Elio, previously dated on March 1, 2024 is moving to June 13, 2025; Disney's Snow White was set for March 22, 2024 but will now land a year later on March 21, 2025; an untitled Disney movie scheduled for that March 21, 2025 date is off the schedule, as well as an untitled Pixar previously dated on June 13, 2025. So that's a handful of changes to digest for moviegoers, and for a portion of the announcement the movies haven't been officially revealed yet. They could be more live-action sequels or original projects, but we'll never know until we get close to their debut dates.

Marvel Studios changes several release dates for Deadpool 3 and more

Over the summer, Marvel Studios announced changes to its lineup of movies for 2024 and beyond. Deadpool 3 was moved up from November 8, 2024, to May 3, 2024, though that quickly changed to being taken off the calendar entirely; Captain America: Brave New World moved from May 3, 2024, to Aug. 26, 2024; Thunderbolts moved to December 20, 2024; Blade moved to Feburary 14, 2025; Fantastic Four moved to May 2, 2025; Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been delayed an entire year, from May 2, 2025, to May 1, 2026; and Avengers: Secret Wars will shift accordingly, from May 1, 2026, to May 7, 2027.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will eventually return to the big screen, but for now, the dedicated fanbase can tune into Disney+ for Loki, which just released its fourth episode this week. Executive producer Kevin Wright believes these next two episodes are the best of the entire series.

Loki's latest episode shocks fans

Speaking with Marvel.com about the new episode, Wright opened up about the decision to put such an earth-shattering moment just two-thirds of the way into Loki Season 2. He explained that it created the kind of shock viewers weren't ready for, while setting up something even more spectacular in the final two episodes.

"What we always like to do in all of the scripts, and in all of our storytelling, is that thing you think is going to happen in Episode 6, or could happen in the finale or towards the end, what happens if we move that forward? What if we just accelerate all of the storytelling, hit it early," Wright explained.

"One, it'l be super shocking that it happened as early as it does," he continued. "And two, it allows the filmmakers to kind of flex a different part of their brain which goes, OK, I thought that was going to happen later. What happens after that? What do we do now if we've got two episodes going forward? It forces you to think about where we go now and what we do. It lets it go to really surprising and unexpected places."