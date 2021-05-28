Zack Snyder's Justice League May Be Getting DC Comics Expansion

✖

Zack Snyder's version of the DC Universe may soon extend into comics. Scott Snyder, the acclaimed Batman and Justice League comics writer (no relation to Zack), took part in a panel at this weekend's Comic Con Experience virtual event. The discussion was mostly for Snyder to promote his new American Vampire 1976 series. He did touch some on his mainstream DC Comics work. According to Omelete, who sponsored the event, Scott Snyder at one point said that DC Comics asked him to "help with the comic adaptation and expansion of the [Justice League Snyder Cut] mythology that [Zack Snyder] is doing on [HBO Max]." Scott Snyder half-jokingly said he turned the job down because "I had a lot of jobs ahead of me, and I can't deal with people confusing us anymore."

Scott Snyder turned the job down, but that doesn't mean that DC Comics didn't pass the offer on to someone else. The Snyder Cut may still soon expand into comics.

Snyder's DC Comics movies already have some comics history. Man of Steel had a prequel comic focusing on Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice had nine tie-in comics. There were five digital-first comics, each focusing on a different character from the movies: Batman, Lois Lane, Senator Finch, Superman, and Lex Luthor. There were also four General Mills Presents Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice comics packed into cereal boxes.

HBO Max has also gotten into the comics tie-in game. DC Comics turned the streaming brand itself into a trio of superheroes. The publisher also released a free, digital prequel comic for the HBO Max original sci-fi series Raised by Wolves.

Zack Snyder is bringing back the Justice League cast to shoot 5-minutes of additional footage, with a new look for the Joker included as well. The production of the four-hour cut is costing HBO Max upwards of $70 million.

"If you said to any of the actors in the movie 'well what happens in the movie' or 'what happens later' or whatever for any movie. And they go 'well I got the script and it's cool and I kind of know this and-' so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what's cool or what's the right response to some questions," Snyder said previously. "It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max in 2021.