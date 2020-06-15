DC Comics Announces HBO Max Tie-In Digital Comics

✖

Not long after news that most DC live-action movies will be leaving HBO Max, DC Comics today announced the three new superhero characters tied to the HBO Max streaming service. These characters will star in a new digital comic book series titled To The Max, published by DC in collaboration with HBO Max. To The Max will tell “stories about ordinary people achieving their maximum potential when they transform into extraordinary superheroes with the help of another new character, Max the dog.” The comics are said to feature Easter eggs referencing the content available on HBO Max as of launch, including Friends, Game of Thrones, The Big Bang Theory, Sex and the City, Scooby-Doo and more.

To The Max launches today with three free-to-download 8-page chapters. These chapters feature Hector, Brian, and Olivia (HBO), who meet Max the dog and gain superpowers allowing them to teleport, shapeshift, and fly.

“We are thrilled to partner with the amazing team at DC to present this creative personification of HBO Max as a team of powerful comic book superheroes,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer in a statement. “These fun, original stories depict a diverse range of ordinary individuals who are symbolic of the depth and breadth of programming that is available on the platform, driving home the message that HBO Max has something for everyone.”

“DC and HBO Max both share in the belief that great storytelling is one of the most powerful ways to engage and connect with people,” said DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee. “We are excited to share these new and original stories of Hector, Brian, Olivia and Max with the DC fans, and all fans of great entertainment content. These are superhero stories at their core, but they are also a pop culture scavenger hunt for the most media savvy!” said Lee.

Here are the details on today’s three free To The Max chapters:

(Photo: DC Comics)

To The Max: Hector - When a schoolteacher finds a mysterious device, it sends him flying into an incredible outer-space rescue mission. Cover art by Jim Lee, penciled by Scot Eaton, and written by Ivan Cohen.

(Photo: DC Comics)

To The Max: Brian - A scuba instructor is transformed into a superhero who must save innocent people from a deadly storm in Singapore. Cover art by Jorge Jimenez, penciled by Hendry Prasetya, and written by Ivan Cohen.

(Photo: DC Comics)

To The Max: Olivia - A down-on-her-luck standup comic is all that stands between her audience and gun-toting criminals who plan to rob a Las Vegas casino. Cover art by Amanda Conner, penciled by Laura Braga and written by Ivan Cohen.

To The Max digital comics are available for free via DC Universe, DCComics.com, Apple iBookstore, Google Play Store, Kindle, Nook, Hoopla, Overdrive, the DC Comics app, ComiXology app, and Madefire app.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.