Raised by Wolves Gets Free Digital Comic From DC Comics

✖

HBO Max is reteaming with fellow AT&T subsidiary DC Comics one again for a new comic. The first HBO Max dip into comics attempted to turn the streaming service into a team of superheroes. The new comic focuses on one of HBO Max's original series, the recently renewed Raised by Wolves. The dense sci-fi series created by Aaron Guzikowski and produced by Ridley Scott is a prime candidate for this kind of transmedia expansion given the detailed history of its universe that's only been alluded to by the show. The eight-page first issue of HBO Max/Raised by Wolves -- written by Guzikowski, with art by Meghan Hetrick, colors by Nick Filardi and letters by Marshall Dillon -- is available to download now. Here are the details from the press release:

"A brand-new original digital comic book series published by DC, in collaboration with HBO Max, launches today with the release of HBO Max/Raised by Wolves #1. This new comic book event celebrates the recent launch of the new HBO Max show Raised By Wolves from Ridley Scott.

HBO Max/Raised by Wolves #1, a free 8-page mini backstory for the show, is available for free from participating digital retailers. In the comic, sent on a mission from a destroyed Earth, two androids raise humanity's best hope for the future on a distant planet. But do the monsters that forced them to leave also haunt this new home?

Free to download starting today by writer Aaron Guzikowski, artist Meghan Hetrick, colorist Nick Filardi and letterer Marshall Dillon, the comic will be followed by an additional story bridging the show's first and second seasons. HBO Max/Raised by Wolves #1 is available today from participating digital retailers including readdc.com, Comixology, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and more. Cover artwork is by Meghan Hetrick."

(Photo: HBO Max)

Raised by Wolves has been well-received by audiences and critics, leading to its midseason renewal. ComicBook.com gave the ambitious sci-fi show a 4 out of 5 review that reads, "Raised by Wolves is sci-fi television of a rare breed. While premium cable and streaming services have been raising the bar in the genre for years, Raised by Wolves leaps ahead in craft, scale, and vision. Its novelistic storytelling and slow-burn pacing ask much of its audience, but it offers rewards in kind. For those willing to engage, Raised by Wolves is a stunning work of operatic science fiction that will linger in your mind well after the credits of each episode roll."

New episodes of Raised by Wolves debut Thursdays on HBO Max.