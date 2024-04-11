South Park Creators Team Up With Kendrick Lamar for New Musical Movie

Matt Stone and Trey Parker are best known as the creators of South Park, and they're also big names in musicals. Their 1999 film, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Song, but their musical talents don't stop with that quiet mountain town. They also co-wrote The Book of Mormon, which won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical in 2011. It was announced during CinemaCon's Paramount presentation that Parker and Stone are teaming up with 17-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar and former president of Top Dawg Entertainment, Dave Free, for a new musical film.

The new movie is scheduled to be released in theaters next summer and will be distributed by Paramount Pictures. "This script is one of the funniest and most original scripts we've ever read and it's certain to create some fireworks," Paramount CEO Brian Robbins said during Paramount's CinemaCon presentation. The musical was written by Vernon Chatman and is expected to be a live-action comedy. Lamar and his PGLang partner Free are set to produce the project alongside Stone and Parker. Robbins did not reveal any details about the plot when announcing the project.

South Park: Snow Day Reviews:

South Park: Snow Day is a new co-op game where players will join iconic South Park characters in a battle through the small town during a blizzard. You can view the game's official description below:

"Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child's life – a snow day! A massive blizzard has thrown the town into chaos and, more importantly, canceled school. Play with up to three friends, use matchmaking, or solo the game with ally bots and battle through the snow-piled town of South Park. Engage in frenetic, action-packed combat against warring factions in an all-new story where you make the rules. Equip unique weapons and deploy devastating, upgradable special abilities on a new adventure to save the world and enjoy a day without school."

South Park: Snow Day was released at the end of March, and the new game changed the well-known animation style. Unfortunately, the big change didn't land well with many viewers. South Park: Snow Day's Metacritic score is currently holding at right around 60, which is considered "mixed or average" by the site. ComicBook.com gave Snow Day 1.5 out of 5 stars. That translates to a 3/10 on Metacritic's scale and represents one of the lower scores given to the game. Our review took issue with the gameplay as well as the comedy, calling the jokes "safe and stale."

South Park: Snow Day is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Stay tuned for more updates about Matt Stone and Trey Parker's upcoming collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, which is being released on July 4, 2025.