South Park: Snow Day Metacritic Score Revealed Amid Mixed Reviews

South Park: Snow Day is finally out, turning the franchise into a 3-D roguelike. That's a big change from the popular RPGs South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured but Whole that fans loved in recent years. Unfortunately, it seems that the big change hasn't landed well with chunks of the audience. At least, that's what the reviews show. South Park: Snow Day's Metacritic score is currently holding at right around 60, which is considered "mixed or average" by the site. That's likely not the reception the developers were hoping for, but that doesn't mean South Park: Snow Day won't find an audience.

South Park: Snow Day Metacritic Review Scores

It's worth noting that the reviews on Metacritic are spread out over the spectrum. Several outlets scored the game 9/10, praising Snow Day's story and gameplay. Others are a bit more reserved in their praise, while still giving the game relatively high scores for the "action-packed" combat and South Park's trademark humor. In fact, many reviewers gave Snow Day an 8/10 score, which is better than you might assume given the overall Metacritic score.

That said, there are just as many reviews on the lower end of the scale. Many of those reviews say that Snow Day isn't very fun to play, standing in stark contrast to the "action-packed" combat that others describe. Gfinity maybe summed up the poor reviews the best when it called Snow Day "an underbaked, content-less licensed game that imbues the worst of the PS2-era for a modern audience."

For our part, Comic Book gave Snow Day 1.5 out of 5 stars. That translates to a 3/10 on Metacritic's scale and represents one of the lower scores given to the game. Our review took issue with not only the gameplay but also the comedy, calling the jokes "safe and stale." That stands out because some of the other low scores still praised Snow Day for being funny. Humor is subjective, so it's impossible to say how that part of the game will hit for you, but it's worth considering if it's worth jumping in even as a big South Park fan.

Because the scores are so mixed, South Park: Snow Day might be the kind of game you need to check out for yourself. There's no real consensus among the reviewers. This isn't something like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which holds nearly universal acclaim. If you happen to mesh with Snow Day's combat and humor, you might be someone who would score it highly. However, it's safe to say that Snow Day is definitely not going to be a hit for everyone.

South Park: Snow Day is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.